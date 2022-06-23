William and Kate visit Fitzwilliam museum to admire joint portrait of themselves

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday viewed an official joint portrait of themselves during a visit to Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

Painted by award-winning artist Jamie Coreth, the picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, as a gift to the county.

The full-length portrait shows the couple standing side-by-side and looking off to the right, with relaxed expressions on their face.

William and Kate could be seen smiling and discussing the portrait as they admired it alongside a group of people.

