Kris Jenner lands first Vogue magazine cover at 67

Kris Jenner has officially landed her first Vogue cover at 67 years old.

The famous momager recently posed for the December cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s Leaders issue. The black-and-white shot features Jenner wearing a black turtleneck, chunky jewelry, and sporting her signature pixie cut hairstyle as she stares directly into the camera.

On 14 November, Jenner shared a picture of the cover to Instagram, and thanked the Vogue CS team in her caption. “It is such an honor to be on the December cover of Vogue CS Leaders Issue!” she wrote. “Thank you to the entire @vogueczechoslovakia team, editor in chief @andreabehounkova, the @morellibrothers, and my amazing glam team @etienneortega and @leajourno.”

The grandmother of 12 shared other black-and-white pictures from the photoshoot, including one image where she seems to be channeling some seriousThe Little Mermaid energy. In the shot, Jenner stands with her hands on her hips while wearing an octopus-style gown by Bad Binch Tong Tong. The look was previously worn by Lizzo in Vanity Fair’s November issue.

Another look showed Jenner dressed in a dramatic black cape and oversized sunglasses, à la Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

Jenner’s youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, showed some love for her mother’s Vogue cover in the comments section, writing, “wow wow,” along with one flame emoji.

The reality star is now the fifth member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to be featured on the cover of Vogue. All of Jenner’s daughters, except for Khloe Kardashian, have posed for the magazine’s cover.

Kendall Jenner, who’s been the world’s highest-paid model since 2018, has been featured on the cover of both Vogue US and international editions of Vogue a whopping 13 times – although older sister Kim Kardashian beat out Kendall for this year’s March issue.

The SKIMS founder’s first Vogue cover shoot was with ex-husband Kanye West in April 2014. She was then featured on the cover solo in May 2019. The March 2022 issue marked Kardashian’s 10th Vogue cover.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have both appeared on international editions of Vogue.

Although Khloe Kardashian is the only famous sister without a Vogue cover to her name, the Good American founder still took to Instagram to show love for her mother’s photoshoot, writing “SUPERSTAR QUEEN”.

Kris Jenner recently spoke about the challenges of turning 67 when she defended President Joe Biden over his so-called “senior moments” and claimed that she’s guilty of similar mishaps.

During a recent appearance on Bill Maher’s podcast Club Random, The Kardashians star and the comedian discussed public-facing figures over the age of 65, and the importance of coming across a certain way. When Jenner pointed out that “age is just a number,” Maher replied: “Ok, it’s a number that can really f**k you up and make you look bad. I mean ask Joe Biden.”

He continued: “Well really, I mean Biden’s actually doing a great job but he’s constantly getting s**t upon because he does little things like fall off his bike or call out the wrong name, or a little few senior moments.”

In response, Jenner jokingly admitted that she’s guilty of similar things. “I don’t even say my own kids’ names right. It all starts with a K so I’m there right there with you Joe,” she said. “I don’t know anybody’s name, I’m always falling off my bike.”