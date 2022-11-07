Kris Jenner defends Joe Biden over ‘senior moments’: ‘Age is just a number’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kris Jenner has defended Joe Biden over his “senior moments,” with the reality star claiming that “age is just a number” and that she is also guilty of similar oversights.

The Kardashians star, 67, came to the president’s defence while speaking with Bill Maher, 66, during an appearance on his podcast Club Random.

The topic arose after Maher began discussing public-facing figures over the age of 65, and the importance of coming across a certain way. “When you’re over 65, as we are … no one is fooled that you’re the youngest person on TV, you just want to come across in both how you look and also how you act so that it’s not on their minds that they’re watching an older person, they’re just watching a person,” Maher claimed as the pair discussed The View host Joy Behar, who is 80.

The claim prompted Jenner to point out that “age is just a number,” to which Maher replied: “Okay, it’s a number that can really f**k you up and make you look bad. I mean ask Joe Biden.”

President Biden’s age has come under scrutiny recently in light of a number of instances, such as when he fell off his bike in June, and when he mistakenly called out late Rep Jackie Wallorski a month after she died in a car accident.

“Well really, I mean Biden’s actually doing a great job but he’s constantly getting s**t upon because he does little things like fall off his bike or call out the wrong name, or a little few senior moments,” Maher continued.

The comment prompted Jenner to point out that she is guilty of similar things, with the reality star noting: “I don’t even say my own kids’ names right. It all starts with a K so I’m there right there with you Joe.”

“I don’t know anybody’s name, I’m always falling off my bike,” Jenner continued.

As for how she thinks about Maher, Jenner assured the late-night host that she doesn’t think about him and then “a name or an age pops up on top of your head in bright lights”.

Jenner’s defence of the president comes after she congratulated him and Vice President Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day. “Congratulations @joebiden @kamalaharris!! What an emotional, historical, incredible and hopeful day this is in history!! Thank you for bringing so much hope and promise to our nation,” the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch wrote at the time.