Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has offered fans a glimpse into her wedding to Andre Gray by sharing a set of exclusive photographs from their wedding album on Instagram.

The couple got married in Jamaica on 3 June after six years together; they welcomed twins in August 2021.

On Monday (31 July), the 31-year-old Little Mix star shared a series of photos alongside the caption: “03/06/23 I married my soul mate.”

The first snap showed Pinnock and Gray kissing at the alter on the beach. Others showed them walking down the aisle hand in hand with the ocean behind them.

Pinnock also posted photos of herself with her bridesmaids getting ready for the ceremony, with four of them holding up her skirt as she turned away from the camera.

In another post, Pinnock shared photographs of her and Gray walking into their reception dinner holding hands. The two are then seen dancing together and posing later on in the night.

“More wedding SPAM incomingggg [sic],” Pinnock captioned the post.

The posts reveal that Pinnock and Gray each wore several outfits on the night.

For Pinnock, the first gown was an embellished Princess-style gown with a full tulle skirt and an ivory bodice that featured a corset-style top with mesh sleeves.

The gown also featured a long train with the words: “We’ve crossed the line”.

Gray, who plays football for Greek club Aris, wore a white suit jacket with black trousers for the ceremony, which he then followed with a black waistcoat, black trousers, and white shirt for the reception.

For her second outfit, Pinnock chose a silver fishtail gown with a plunging neckline and an open back.

Finally, the musician changed into a mesh gown that featured corset-stye boning with a sheer overlay that had a slit up to her thigh.

The photos come after Pinnock announced that she is set to release her first memoir.

The singer, who performed with Little Mix from 2011 to 2022, shared a video to Instagram on Monday (17 April) announcing her autobiography.

In the clip, Pinnock can be seen sipping a cup of tea and reading from the book, before explaining that the memoir is “so special to me”.

“I hope you guys love it as much as I do,” she said.

“Ever since we won The X Factor back in 2011, I feel like I’ve been in a whirlwind,” she captioned the video. “I’ve had some life-changing moments that up until now, I’ve never really had the chance to process.

“Maya Angelou once said, ‘You can’t really know where you are going until you know where you have been’ so with this in mind and before I embark on this new journey, I want to respect my past; my life, my heritage, family, identity and most importantly, embracing & believing in my own power.”

Believe will be released on 26 October.