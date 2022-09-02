Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lila Grace Moss has sparked a fashion debate after sharing a photo of her long, pointed toenails.

The 19-year-old model posted a picture of her fresh pedicure on Instagram earlier this week after finishing up a photoshoot for Perfect magazine. In the close-up shot of her feet, the model is seen wearing a pair of sparkly strappy heels, with her red-painted toenails filed into a stiletto shape.

However, Moss’s extra long toenails seemingly divided opinion in the comments section. The look proved to be popular among the model’s friends and fans.

Fashion designer Bella Freud commented, “Loving the toes,” while actress Iris Apatow left a series of red heart eye emojis.

Meanwhile, TikToker Addison Rae said “WOW” to Moss’ long toenails.

Other Instagram users were simply confused by the sharp pedicure.

“Omg the nails made me physically sick,” one person said.

Some followers even thought her talon toes could have potentially lethal consequences.

“Them toes boutta cut people,” said one person, while another user wrote: “Imagine getting toe’d to death”

Perhaps the most important question came from this Instagram follower, who asked: “Y’all are loving the toes but how does she get her socks on?”

Moss, the daughter of 90s icon Kate Moss, has been following in her mother’s footsteps after signing to Kate’s modeling agency in 2016. Since then, she has appeared on the cover of British Vogue and made her runway debut at Miu Miu’s SS21 show.

Kate Moss recently spoke about her experiences as a young model in 1990, when she was asked to take her top off by a male photographer.

“I had a horrible experience for a bra catalogue,” she recalled during an appearance on Desert Island Discs. “I was only 15, probably, and he said, ‘Take your top off’ and I took my top off. And I was really shy then about my body. And he said ‘Take your bra off,’ and I could feel there was something wrong, so I got my stuff and I ran away.”

“I think it sharpened my instincts. I can tell a wrong ’un a mile away,” she added.

Now, Moss said she uses her experiences to ensure that Lila and other models have a more comfortable experience than her own. “I have said to [Lila], ‘You don’t have to do anything you don’t want to do,’” she said. “If you don’t want to do this shoot, if you don’t feel comfortable, if you don’t want to model, don’t do it.”