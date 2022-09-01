Kate Moss recalled the moment Johnny Depp pulled a diamond necklace “out the crack of his arse” for her.

During an interview with British Vogue, the supermodel said the gift was the first ever diamonds she ever owned.

“We were going out for dinner, and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look,’ ... and I put my hand down his trousers, and I pulled out a diamond necklace,” the 48-year-old shared.

Moss and Depp were in a relationship between 1994 and 1998.

