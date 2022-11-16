Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A major Lizzo fan received a huge surprise after she posted a video on TikTok asking the pop star if she could wear one of her dresses.

Aurielle Marie, a poet and author, posted on TikTok in October after being named in Out Magazine’s Out100 list, which recognises impactful and influential people from the LGBT+ community.

However, as a plus-sized woman, Marie said she was having difficulty finding a dress for the event that was “big b**** and red carpet-ready”.

Addressing Lizzo in her video, Marie said: “I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b**** in the room and all the scrutiny and hypervisibility that comes with that because I’ve watched you talk about it... But the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there.

“So I said, let me make a little TikTok because you never know what can happen… Can I please, please, please wear your dress from the 2022 Emmys, please, which is my favourite!”

In September, Lizzo wore a red high-low tulle ball gown to the Emmy Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She took home the prize for Outstanding Competition Programme for her show Watch Out for The Big Grrrls.

Then, on Tuesday (15 November), Marie posted a follow-up video showing that Lizzo had indeed sent her a gown to wear to the Out100 event.

In the video, Marie screams with excitement as she opens up a large box in her living room and reveals the extravagant dress. It appears not to be the exact same dress Lizzo wore to the Emmys, but is a similar style in pink tulle, with an off-the-shoulder bodice and ball gown skirt with a thigh-high split.

After trying it on, she jumps around and poses for the camera, before shouting: “Shut the f*** up!” and bursting into tears of happiness.

In the caption, Marie wrote: “I might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress Lizzo, my bad babe! Words don’t suffice and thank you isn’t enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Ya’ll! A b**** is certified LIZZO-SIZED! And look at this gown! Out Magazine, here I come!”

Lizzo did not comment on either of Marie’s videos and has not publicly confirmed that she sent the dress.

However, she has previously surprised unsuspecting fans. In July, the “Good As Hell” singer went shopping at Target to promote her fourth studio album Special, and made a surprise appearance at a live Peloton class, which caused the platform to crash for several hours.

Earlier this year, Lizzo declared herself a “body icon” and told People she thinks she has a “really hot body” that she is embracing “more and more every day”.

Speaking about redefining beauty standards, the singer continued: “What I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”