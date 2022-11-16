Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

TikTok star gets surprise of a lifetime after asking Lizzo if she can wear her 2022 Emmys dress

The fan was left ‘speechless’

Kate Ng
Wednesday 16 November 2022 09:09
Comments
Lizzo calls on people to 'stop rewarding negativity'

A major Lizzo fan received a huge surprise after she posted a video on TikTok asking the pop star if she could wear one of her dresses.

Aurielle Marie, a poet and author, posted on TikTok in October after being named in Out Magazine’s Out100 list, which recognises impactful and influential people from the LGBT+ community.

However, as a plus-sized woman, Marie said she was having difficulty finding a dress for the event that was “big b**** and red carpet-ready”.

Addressing Lizzo in her video, Marie said: “I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b**** in the room and all the scrutiny and hypervisibility that comes with that because I’ve watched you talk about it... But the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there.

“So I said, let me make a little TikTok because you never know what can happen… Can I please, please, please wear your dress from the 2022 Emmys, please, which is my favourite!”

Recommended

In September, Lizzo wore a red high-low tulle ball gown to the Emmy Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She took home the prize for Outstanding Competition Programme for her show Watch Out for The Big Grrrls.

Then, on Tuesday (15 November), Marie posted a follow-up video showing that Lizzo had indeed sent her a gown to wear to the Out100 event.

In the video, Marie screams with excitement as she opens up a large box in her living room and reveals the extravagant dress. It appears not to be the exact same dress Lizzo wore to the Emmys, but is a similar style in pink tulle, with an off-the-shoulder bodice and ball gown skirt with a thigh-high split.

After trying it on, she jumps around and poses for the camera, before shouting: “Shut the f*** up!” and bursting into tears of happiness.

In the caption, Marie wrote: “I might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress Lizzo, my bad babe! Words don’t suffice and thank you isn’t enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Ya’ll! A b**** is certified LIZZO-SIZED! And look at this gown! Out Magazine, here I come!”

Lizzo did not comment on either of Marie’s videos and has not publicly confirmed that she sent the dress.

However, she has previously surprised unsuspecting fans. In July, the “Good As Hell” singer went shopping at Target to promote her fourth studio album Special, and made a surprise appearance at a live Peloton class, which caused the platform to crash for several hours.

Recommended

Earlier this year, Lizzo declared herself a “body icon” and told People she thinks she has a “really hot body” that she is embracing “more and more every day”.

Speaking about redefining beauty standards, the singer continued: “What I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in