Lizzo channels ‘spring awakening’ in orange floral cape at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo has brought spring to the 2023 Grammys red carpet in an orange Dolce and Gabbana cape and corset gown.

The “About Damn Time” singer arrived at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February dressed in the vibrant floral cape designed by the Italian fashion house. Underneath the flowing cape was a tangerine dress with a corset bodice and white vertical beading.

She paired the colourful ensemble with sheer orange gloves and two large diamond rings. As for her glam, Lizzo matched her dress with orange eyeshadow and donned old Hollywood-style curls in her hair.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, shared several photos and videos of the floral ensemble to Instagram on Sunday as she stepped out on the red carpet in Los Angeles, California.

One Instagram post featured a slideshow of the Dolce and Gabbana design, which she captioned, “Spring awakening,” along with two flower emojis. In her second post, Lizzo posted a Reel of the orange look with the caption: “Let’s go Grammys”.

Fans were quick to praise Lizzo in the comments section, including fellow singer SZA who wrote, “I’m so ready for these LOOKS GADDAMIT”.

“Stunning!!” commented singer Chloe Bailey.

“Gorgeous,” wrote television personality Lala Anthony, alongside two red heart emojis.

Lizzo is nominated for five Grammys this year: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Her appearance at the 2023 Grammys comes just one day after the 34-year-old singer shared a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance together on 4 February when they attended the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons ceremony.

Lizzo posted pictures of the two embracing and appearing affectionate behind the scenes to social media, with the caption: “Hard launch.”

Follow here for live updates from the 2023 Grammys.