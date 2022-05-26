Megan Fox has revealed that she traded her heels for sneakers during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding last weekend.

The 36-year-old actor arrived for the ceremony in Portofino, Italy with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. For the occasion, she wore a black corset gown with a leather skirt, designed by Zuhair Murad, and completed the look with a pair of black heels.

However, according to a recent post on her Instagram, the Jennifer’s Body star changed her shoes at some point during the celebration, into a more casual option.

In the first photo, Fox could be seen sitting next to Kelly, while holding a red rose in her hand. The second image features the couple sitting on a couch, with the model wearing a pair of black and white Vans sneakers. Fox’s leg could also be seen on the musician’s knee, as he was tying her shoelaces for her.

In the caption, Fox wrote: “We went to a wedding…”

In the comments, fans praised the actor’s relatable shoe change and relationship. “The Vans,” one person wrote, along with a red heart emoji, while another fan said: “Omg the Vans, love.”

“Can’t wait to see your wedding,” someone else wrote.

Alongside his fiancée, Kelly wore a blue leopard-print suit and black shirt, designed by Dolce & Gabbana, to the wedding.

On 22 May, Kardashian and Barker held a wedding ceremony at Castella Brown, a 16th century castle in Portofino, Italy. As they tied the knot, Kardashian and Barker both wore outfits by Dolce & Gabbana, with the Poosh founder wearing a white mini dress and long veil while the Blink-182 drummer wore a black suit.

As the wedding celebrations continued over the weekend, Kelly posted a video taken at the occasion on his Instagram Story, in which he applauded the bride and groom.

“Okay y’all cute,” Kelly wrote in the caption, tagging Barker and Kardashian. “Not gonna say I called it from the beginning but....” He concluded the post with a white heart, ring, and finger crossed emojis.