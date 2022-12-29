Mel B’s daughter Phoenix recreates her mother’s iconic Spice Girls looks

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Melanie “Mel B” Brown’s daughter Phoenix has paid tribute to her mother by recreating some of Scary Spice’s iconic ‘90s looks.

Mel B’s 23-year-old daughter, Phoenix, channeled her inner Spice Girl this week when she shared images of the three separate looks to social media. In the first photoshoot, Phoenix took inspiration from her mother’s “Say You’ll Be There” music video shoot from 1996.

Much like Mel B, Phoenix wore a leopard-print bustier top, black mini skirt, a silver choker necklace and black combat boots as she posed in a similar desert setting.

“Recreating my mum’s most iconic Spice Girls photos from the 90’s,” she wrote over a TikTok video, which has more than eight million views.

For her second look, Phoenix recreated Mel B’s outfit from the cover art for the 1997 album Spice Up Your Life. To do so, she wore a similar multi-coloured bra top and baggy patchwork pants.

The last outfit Phoenix recreated was Mel B’s iconic space buns and metallic gold two-piece set, which she wore in 1997 on the Spice World movie poster.

“Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997,” she captioned a TikTok, which showed behind-the-scenes clips from Phoenix’s photoshoot.

Many fans were blown away by the resemblance between Mel B and her eldest daughter, while others praised Phoenix for showing appreciation towards her mother’s Spice Girls legacy.

“Wow. You two are twins,” one person commented.

“I feel old now but this is awesome!!!” another TikTok user said.

“This is beautiful and iconic and powerful and everything,” said one fan, while another wrote: “Your mom was my childhood.”

Mel B shares daughter Phoenix with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar. She is also mother to 15-year-old daughter Angel – whom she shares with actor Eddie Murphy – and 11-year-old daughter Madison – whose father is film producer Stephen Belafonte.

Now, the 48-year-old pop star is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, hairstylist Rory McPhee. In October, Mel B shared details about McPhee’s “very romantic” proposal during an appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox.

When asked how McPhee popped the question, Scary Spice comedian Ruby Wax: “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you’.

“There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel – which was Cliveden [House]. It was very romantic. I love flowers,” she said of the proposal, which took place on a holiday in Berkshire, according to People.

It was also reported that McPhee proposed to Mel B with a pear-shaped, champagne-coloured engagement ring worth $100,000.

Despite her eldest daughter paying tribute to Mel B’s Spice Girls days, the singer recently revealed that her two youngest children have ‘no clue’ about the Spice Girls. In a clip shared to Instagram, Mel B quizzed her daughters Angel and Madison on the lyrics to “Who Do You Think You Are” after they couldn’t recognise one of her biggest Spice Girls hits.