Mel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s met

Mel B has said James Corden is the “biggest d***head” celebrity she has ever met and also joked that she and fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell fall into that category.

The star made the claim as she appeared on Friday’s episode of The Big Narstie Show on Channel 4.

“Who is the biggest d***head celebrity you’ve ever met?” co-host Mo Gilligan asked.

“So, there’s a few, James Corden, Geri Halliwell and me,” Mel B said.

She added that Corden “hasn’t been very nice” to production crew in the past.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.