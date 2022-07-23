Mel B’s children have ‘no clue’ about the Spice Girls

Mel B was left in shock when her two daughters didn’t recognise one of her biggest Spice Girls hits.

Angel, 15, and Madison, 10, were quizzed on the lyrics to ‘Who Do You Think You Are’, in a clip posted to Instagram.

The pair looked visibly confused as they asked “Is it Lady Gaga?”, and when they were shut down, guessed Adele.

“It’s you! It’s the Spice Girls!” they shouted, finally realising after the chorus, as another voice in the room joked: “It only took us half the song.”

