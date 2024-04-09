Nicola Peltz Beckham hilariously pokes fun at husband Brooklyn’s style

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Peltz Beckham has playfully mocked her husband Brooklyn Beckham’s sense of style.

In an interview with People published on 9 April, the 29-year-old model addressed how her husband’s fashion sense is a bit more laid back than hers. She specified that regardless of where they may be going, Brooklyn has one look that he always goes for.

“I feel like Brooklyn’s favourite is a white T-shirt and jeans,” she said, while noting that their outfits don’t always match each other.

While Nicola revealed that she often dresses up more than her husband, the couple have still attended star-studded events wearing coordinated looks. However, she noted that there are times where she and Brooklyn don’t discuss what they’re wearing beforehand and show up wearing entirely different ensembles.

“I feel like sometimes we love the whole matching thing,” she explained. “Sometimes we’ll go to an event and I’ll put on my outfit and he’ll come out of his closet and he’s literally looking so casual and I’m so dressed up and I’ll be like, ‘Okay, I guess this is what we’re doing.’”

Whether they’re getting ready for fashion week or a red carpet event, the Lola director maintained that wearing something fancier than her husband isn’t necessarily an issue. “And then he comes out the closet and I’m like, ‘Well you’re sweatshirt vibes tonight. I did not get the memo, but we’re too late now we have to leave,’” she quipped.

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham tied the knot during a lavish Palm Beach ceremony in April 2022. In addition to the star-studded guest list, the pair were wed in front of Brooklyn’s parents, Victoria and David Beckham, and his three siblings: Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

Since then, Nicola has opened up about her close relationship with her husband’s parents and her siblings-in-law. “Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart,” she said during an interview with Byrdie in February. “I’m so close to mine and Brooklyn’s family and I think there’s no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It’s such a blessing, and I never take it for granted.”

Before Nicola’s wedding, there were rumours of an alleged feud between her and Brooklyn’s fashion designer mother. The speculation began following reports that the Welcome to Chippendales star decided to wear a Valentino couture gown on her wedding day, instead of a dress designed by Victoria Beckham’s label.

During her interview with Byrdie, Nicola once again denied the speculation, noting that she often turns to the Spice Girls singer for advice. “I love her, and she’s such an incredible, successful woman,” she explained. “How lucky am I that I get to ask her for advice? I’m blessed!”

The actor also explained how she looks at both her parents’ and her in-laws’ relationships as “formidable examples” of a healthy marriage.

“Anyone who has been married for a long time, it’s such a beautiful thing,” she said. “My parents have been together for maybe 40 years? And David and Victoria have been together since Brooklyn was a baby, which is like 25 years. My parents, their love inspires me every day. It sounds cheesy, but that’s how I feel.”