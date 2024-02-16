Nicola Peltz Beckham addresses criticism that she ‘doesn’t work’

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Peltz Beckham has hit back at critics questioning her career.

The model and actor, 29, recently spoke about the negative comments she receives on social media in an interview with Byrdie. “I get a lot of mean comments on my Instagram that, unfortunately, I do read, and they always comment: ‘She doesn’t work,’” Peltz Beckham recalled to the outlet.

Despite the negative comments, Peltz Beckham described the hard work that went into writing and directing her latest film, Lola, in which she also plays the lead role. “And that’s fair, and I don’t blame them for saying that because it’s not like I’m posting my Lola experience every step of the way,” she acknowledged. “But I really have been working on Lola for six years. It’s such a massively long process.”

The film, which was released earlier this month, follows Peltz Beckham’s character Lola James as she struggles to save enough money to get her little brother out of their toxic home. While her directorial debut may feature a complicated family dynamic, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star maintained that her own family life is far different.

“Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart,” said Peltz Beckham, who is married to husband Brooklyn Beckham. “I’m so close to mine and Brooklyn’s family and I think there’s no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It’s such a blessing, and I never take it for granted.”

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham tied the knot during a lavish Palm Beach ceremony in April 2022. In addition to the star-studded guest list, the pair were wed in front of Brooklyn’s parents Victoria and David Beckham, as well as his three siblings: Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

Although rumours of an alleged feud between Peltz Beckham and her fashion designer mother-in-law have circulated since before their wedding, she told Byrdie that she often goes to the Spice Girls singer for advice. “I love her, and she’s such an incredible, successful woman,” Peltz Beckham said. “How lucky am I that I get to ask her for advice? I’m blessed!”

Ahead of her second wedding anniversary with the aspiring chef, who she’s been with since 2019, Peltz Beckham explained how she looks at both her parents’ and her in-laws’ relationships as “formidable examples” of a healthy marriage.

“Anyone who has been married for a long time, it’s such a beautiful thing,” she said. “My parents have been together for maybe 40 years? And David and Victoria have been together since Brooklyn was a baby, which is like 25 years. My parents, their love inspires me every day. It sounds cheesy, but that’s how I feel.”

According to the Bates Motel star, the retired soccer player even reminds his eldest son to “put his wife first”.

“He’s so amazing with Victoria, and Brooklyn is so amazing to me,” she added. “I’m so thankful they raised such an incredible guy I got to marry.”

Following her April 2022 nuptials, Peltz Beckham’s billionaire father Nelson Peltz quickly became involved in a legal battle with wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events. Peltz filed the lawsuit last year against the wedding planners, who he claimed failed to meet the “scale” of his daughter’s high-profile guest list and refund his $159,000 deposit.

The legal drama reached a resolution in September 2023, with both parties agreeing to settle. “The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed,” they said in a joint statement. “As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together.”