Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wear the same dress to the Met Gala

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wore the same dress to the Met Gala.

On Monday (1 May), the 39-year-old Don’t Worry Darling director and the 29-year-old Vogue China editor wore the same dress to the annual event.

The outfit, which featured a high collar and cutouts on each side, was reportedly “a collaboration” between the late Karl Lagerfeld and Chloé’s Gabriela Hearst.

Wilde wore a white colour version of the outfit. It had a gold design on the middle and cut-out design on the sides. She also opted for a matching gold bracelet and a pair of silver earrings.

Zhang wore the dress in black with a fuller skirt, train and gold detailing on the hem. It’s unclear who designed the editor’s dress.

The Independent has contacted Zhang and Wilde’s representatives for comment.

This year’s Met Gala’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which honoured the “full work and life” of the late German designer.

However, not everyone was supportive of the theme chosen and announced by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, as many pointed to the designer’s history of controversial comments.

Ahead of Monday’s event, some protested the theme due to Lagerfeld’s alleged past treatment of models.

“The choice to honour Lagerfeld embodies the dissonance of an industry that claims to be progressive, that celebrates body positivity and survivors on the one hand, and then reveres figures like [Lagerfeld] without even acknowledging their regressive views,” Sara Ziff, the founder of the Model Alliance, told Jezebel.

Model Alliance was joined by a number of notable individuals, including L’Oreal Global Ambassador Nidhi Sunil, models Ambra Gutierrez, Mamé Adjei, Rozi Levine, Roberta Little and New York state senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, according to Jezebel.

Jameela Jamil also condemned the decision to honour Lagerfeld with the Met Gala theme shortly afer it was announced last year, with the actress recalling the “distinctly hateful way” the designer used his platform.