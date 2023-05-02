Met Gala 2023: Best dressed celebrity couples

There was no shortage of drama at the event on New York’s Upper East Side as the stars attended Anna Wintor’s Met Gala.

Celebrities donned looks in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the fashion designer who most famously lead French fashion house Chanel.

Serena Williams used the event to announce her second pregnancy while pregnant Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky arrived fashionably late.

Here the Independent takes a look at the best dressed couples walking this year’s Met Gala red carpet.

