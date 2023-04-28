Paris Hilton to attend her first ever Met Gala this year

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton will be making her red carpet debut at this year’s Met Gala.

The 42-year-old socialite is set to attend the annual fashion event, which takes place on Monday 1 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, for her first time ever. Hilton received an invite from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and an unnamed designer who will be dressing her for the evening, according to TMZ.

While it’s unclear which designer Hilton will be wearing, her Met Gala look is expected to be in line with the year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. The mother of one has famously been a friend of Lagerfeld’s over the years, often sporting Chanel looks and bags. In 2006, she attended the launch of Lagerfeld’s collaboration with Dom Perignon with none other than Kim Kardashian.

Paris Hilton joins the star-studded list of celebrities and fashion lovers attending this year’s Met Gala event. Since 1995, the exclusive guest list has been carefully presided over by Anna Wintour. Tickets for the annual event – which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute – go for $30,000 (£23,000), and tables cost $275,000 (£211,000).

But not anyone who can afford a ticket can attend the Met Gala. Unlike other charity events, the Met Gala is invitation only and there is a waiting list to get a ticket. While fashion houses can buy entire tables at the event, Wintour reportedly has final say over every invitation.

Along with the Vogue editor-in-chief, the celebrities who have confirmed their attendance at this year’s Met Gala includes four co-chairs: Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer.

Kim Kardashian – Paris Hilton’s famous friend and former personal assistant – has also said she will be attending the 2023 Met Gala, despite much speculation over whether the Kardashians scored an invite from Wintour.

On 26 April, Kardashian announced she’ll be attending this year’s Met Gala in an Instagram post featuring none other than Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris,” she captioned the post, which featured photos and video of Kardashian with Lagerfeld’s famous feline. “We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

Photos in her Instagram post also showed Kardashian preparing for her Met Gala look, which is likely to be inspired by Lagerfeld’s archival looks from his time as creative director of Fendi or Chanel.

Initial reports suggested the famous Kardashian-Jenner family have not received an invitation to the 2023 Met Gala because Wintour was allegedly “cracking down” on the exclusive guest list. However, a source later told Page Six that the SKIMS founder will indeed attend the annual fashion event alongside an unnamed family member.

It’s likely that her younger half-sister Kendall Jenner will also walk the Met Gala red carpet. The supermodel has attended the Costume Institute’s fundraiser since 2014. In fact, she recently posed for the cover of Vogue’s May 2023 issue, which paid tribute to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld ahead of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibition.

Fashion lovers can tune in to the Met Gala 2023 red carpet livestream on Monday 1 May at 6:30pm ET on the Vogue website or its social media platforms.