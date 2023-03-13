Rihanna arrives at Oscars 2023 in T-shirt, sneakers, and bucket hat: ‘She’s a mood’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna arrived at the 2023 Oscars in classic Rihanna style: an NFL jersey, sneakers, and a bucket hat.

The 35-year-old singer is set to perform her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday 12 March. Ahead of the awards ceremony, Rihanna arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles looking quite casual.

In a video shared by Us Weekly, Rihanna is seen inside the venue wearing a gray Philadelphia Eagles jersey, a green bucket hat from Jean Paul Gaultier, and black and white Puma sneakers.

The laid-back look sparked many amusing reactions from fans on Twitter, as several users expressed how they would expect nothing less from Rihanna.

“Rihanna dressing casual skipping the red carpet while everyone are all dressed up… I love her sm,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“She’s a mood,” said another.

One Twitter user said Rihanna was channeling “walking into work late with a Starbucks cup energy,” while another tweeted: “When I get called to do something I don’t wanna do”

Although Rihanna arrived at the Dolby Theatre in the dressed-down look, which many people assumed was for Oscars rehearsals, she eventually graced the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

The “Diamonds” singer showed off her growing baby bump in a custom-made Alaïa leather band dress. She layered the cut-out dress over a black turtleneck bodysuit, and accessorised the look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. As for her hair, Rihanna styled her long brown locks in a high top knot.

Rihanna wears Alaïa at the 95th annual Academy Awards on 12 March 2023 (Getty Images)

Ahead of this year’s Oscars, Rihanna jokingly posted about her baby boy’s reaction to learning that he wouldn’t be attending the ceremony, but his unborn sibling will.

“My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” she captioned the post, which featured an image of her 10-month-old son looking tearful as he peered up at his mother from inside his crib. However, the slideshow saw him in a much happier mood as he watched his mother’s music video for “Lift Me Up”.

The Oscars fashion moment marks Rihanna’s first red carpet appearance since announcing her second pregnancy at the 2023 Super Bowl last month. During the Fenty mogul’s halftime show performance, Rihanna confirmed she was pregnant with her second child – nearly nine months after she and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy in May 2022.