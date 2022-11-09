Jump to content

Rihanna makes modelling return in Savage x Fenty show

The singer put on her first show since giving birth in May

Kate Ng
Wednesday 09 November 2022 10:53
Rihanna Savage x Fenty show

Rihanna has returned to the runway with her Savage x Fenty Vol 4 show, which premiered on Amazon Prime on Wednesday (9 November).

The Barbadian singer modelled her own lingerie brand for the first time since she gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s first child, who they welcomed in May.

During the show, she showed off the lingerie alongside models Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk, as well as Marvel’s Shang-Chi star Simu Liu. However, it was the controversial appearance by Johnny Depp that made the most headlines before the performance aired.

The show saw models and dancers strut, pose and dance their way through a mystical forest, drenched in purple and yellow light as they emerged through a haze.

Rihanna opened the 40-minute show with a dance to A$AP Rocky’s latest single, “D.M.B”.

She wore a blue corset top over a lacy black push-up bra and matching black underwear, accessorised with sheer black elbow-length gloves, sheer tights and heels.

The Anti singer, who recently released the song “Lift Me Up” for the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, wore her hair in voluminous curls that surrounded her head like a halo.

Rihanna’s makeup included metallic yellow eyeshadow with smoky black eyelinger and a metallix bronze lipstick with lip liner.

Other celebrities who appear in the star-studded cast include Anitta, Burna Boy, Taraji P Henson, Precious Lee, Lilly Singh, and Damson Idris.

Depp’s cameo sparked backlash among fans of Rihanna’s lingerie brand. The appearance comes after he won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

Rihanna performs during a Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

(VIA REUTERS)

He sued Heard over an essay in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse, although she did not name him. Depp previously lost a UK libel lawsuit agains The Sun newspaper in 2020 over a description the newspaper published calling him a “wife-beater”.

Fans called for a boycott of Rihanna’s fashion show after it was revealed that Depp would make an appearance. During his one-minute cameo, he walks through the forest to OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean”.

Talking about the production of the Savage x Fenty Vol 4 show, Rihanna told People that it is “obnoxious”.

“This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge,” she said.

The singer explained that the show was filmed in the great outdoors, adding: “We lit up the mountains and forests – and we even hired snake wranglers. In the end, it is going to be so beautiful when you see it.”

