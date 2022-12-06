Rita Ora wears facial prosthetics shaped like fins at British Fashion Awards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rita Ora turned heads at the 2022 British Fashion Awards when she wore facial prosthetics in the shape of fins as part of her look.

The “Body On Me” singer attended the glamorous fashion event on Monday night (5 December), wearing a red naked dress from designer Nensi Dojaka’s spring/summer 2023 collection.

The dress featured a bra top with heart motifs and a completely sheer skirt. Ora wore a red thong under the garment, with strappy red stilettos to complete the look.

Her facial prosthetics, placed around her eyes and cheekbones, were made even more striking by bleached eyebrows, simple eye makeup and red lipstick.

In her Instagram Stories, Ora credited British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench for her makeup look.

The outfit drew mixed reactions from fans, with some criticising the naked dress trend for being “vulgar”.

On the Instagram fashion page Check The Tag’s post about Ora’s dress, one person wrote: “What in the Victoria’s Secret 2002 is this?”

Another said: “Another missed opportunity to dress nice for an event.”

Others thought the look was “fab” but opined that Ora could have accessorised it more.

Rita Ora attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (PA)

The British Fashion Awards saw numerous stars descend on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall, including Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley, Tilda Swinton, FKA Twigs, Lily James, and Lila Moss.

Recently, it was reported that Ora married New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi in a small, intimate ceremony in London.

Singer Rita Ora poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 (REUTERS)

While neither Ora nor Waititi have officially confirmed their marriage, the singer opened up about finding her “fairytale” with him in September.

They began dating in early 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in August 2021 after arriving for the premiere of The Suicide Squad together.

In an appearance on Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever podcast, she declared she was “very much in love”.

“I’ve always been such a believer in [love]. I always wanted the fairytale. My parents have been together for over 30 years so for me, I was always about that – finding a partner. So I’m really happy I did,” she gushed about Waititi.