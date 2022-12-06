Rita Ora wears facial prosthetics shaped like fins at British Fashion Awards

Rita Ora turned heads at the 2022 British Fashion Awards when she wore facial prosthetics in the shape of fins as part of her look.
The “Body On Me” singer attended the glamorous fashion event on Monday night (5 December), wearing a red naked dress from designer Nensi Dojaka’s spring/summer 2023 collection.
The dress featured a bra top with heart motifs and a completely sheer skirt. Ora wore a red thong under the garment, with strappy red stilettos to complete the look.
Her facial prosthetics, placed around her eyes and cheekbones, were made even more striking by bleached eyebrows, simple eye makeup and red lipstick.
In her Instagram Stories, Ora credited British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench for her makeup look.
The outfit drew mixed reactions from fans, with some criticising the naked dress trend for being “vulgar”.
On the Instagram fashion page Check The Tag’s post about Ora’s dress, one person wrote: “What in the Victoria’s Secret 2002 is this?”
Another said: “Another missed opportunity to dress nice for an event.”
Others thought the look was “fab” but opined that Ora could have accessorised it more.
The British Fashion Awards saw numerous stars descend on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall, including Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley, Tilda Swinton, FKA Twigs, Lily James, and Lila Moss.
Recently, it was reported that Ora married New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi in a small, intimate ceremony in London.
While neither Ora nor Waititi have officially confirmed their marriage, the singer opened up about finding her “fairytale” with him in September.
They began dating in early 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in August 2021 after arriving for the premiere of The Suicide Squad together.
In an appearance on Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever podcast, she declared she was “very much in love”.
“I’ve always been such a believer in [love]. I always wanted the fairytale. My parents have been together for over 30 years so for me, I was always about that – finding a partner. So I’m really happy I did,” she gushed about Waititi.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies