Sarah Jessica Parker drew gasps of surprise from fans after photos from the set of And Just Like That… (AJLT) revealed her character Carrie Bradshaw donning her wedding dress once again.

The Sex and the City (SATC) star originally wore the billowing Vivienne Westwood gown in the 2008 film of the same title during her wedding to Big (Chris Noth), when she found herself a jilted bride.

Now, photos from the filming of the second season of the spinoff showed how the costume designers added several twists to the voluminous couture dress.

Carrie had worn the gown with champagne-coloured heels and a long veil, but her new look includes bright pops of colour in the form of teal-coloured heels, a matching cape and gloves.

However, one accessory from the original look reprises its role in the new series – a teal blue feathered fascinator known as “the bird”.

Carrie initially wore “the bird” as proof of her commitment to marry Big, even if he “couldn’t get out of the car” at the New York Public Library to exchange vows with her.

The official Twitter account for AJLT posted a photograph of Parker exiting her trailer while carefully holding up the large skirt, with the caption: “Déjà vu?”

Fans responded excitedly to the post, with many commenting: “OMG” and “I can’t f***ing wait”.

“The dress! The bird! Fabulous!” one person wrote.

Another said: “Stop, you’re making it harder to wait for season two.”

While the set photos did not show what Charlotte (Kristin Davis) or Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) wore for the mystery occasion, both donned Zac Posen gowns as wedding guests in the film.

Miranda wore a royal blue floor-length gown with a textured hem, while Charlotte turned up in a black gown with a mermaid skirt.

(GC Images)

HBO Max has not announced a premiere date for the new season of AJLT but photos from the set are released on their social media pages regularly.

In October, Davis and Nicole Ari Parker were pictured in elaborate costumes on the show’s official Instagram page.

Nicole wore a floor-length crimson red gown by Maison Valentino with towering headgear, while Davis was dressed in a Victorian-style gown with a black leather corset and a voluminous striped bustle.

Meanwhile, Parker also made headlines when she showed her followers a US$890 (£805) 3D-printed clutch shaped like a pigeon, made by JW Anderson.