Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I can’t f***ing wait’: Fans react as Sarah Jessica Parker seen wearing Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding look

‘The bird’ also makes a comeback

Kate Ng
Friday 04 November 2022 10:31
Comments
And Just Like That... is a 'successful' reboot if a bit 'heavy handed' at times

Sarah Jessica Parker drew gasps of surprise from fans after photos from the set of And Just Like That… (AJLT) revealed her character Carrie Bradshaw donning her wedding dress once again.

The Sex and the City (SATC) star originally wore the billowing Vivienne Westwood gown in the 2008 film of the same title during her wedding to Big (Chris Noth), when she found herself a jilted bride.

Now, photos from the filming of the second season of the spinoff showed how the costume designers added several twists to the voluminous couture dress.

Carrie had worn the gown with champagne-coloured heels and a long veil, but her new look includes bright pops of colour in the form of teal-coloured heels, a matching cape and gloves.

However, one accessory from the original look reprises its role in the new series – a teal blue feathered fascinator known as “the bird”.

Recommended

Carrie initially wore “the bird” as proof of her commitment to marry Big, even if he “couldn’t get out of the car” at the New York Public Library to exchange vows with her.

The official Twitter account for AJLT posted a photograph of Parker exiting her trailer while carefully holding up the large skirt, with the caption: “Déjà vu?”

Fans responded excitedly to the post, with many commenting: “OMG” and “I can’t f***ing wait”.

“The dress! The bird! Fabulous!” one person wrote.

Another said: “Stop, you’re making it harder to wait for season two.”

While the set photos did not show what Charlotte (Kristin Davis) or Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) wore for the mystery occasion, both donned Zac Posen gowns as wedding guests in the film.

Miranda wore a royal blue floor-length gown with a textured hem, while Charlotte turned up in a black gown with a mermaid skirt.

(GC Images)

HBO Max has not announced a premiere date for the new season of AJLT but photos from the set are released on their social media pages regularly.

In October, Davis and Nicole Ari Parker were pictured in elaborate costumes on the show’s official Instagram page.

Recommended

Nicole wore a floor-length crimson red gown by Maison Valentino with towering headgear, while Davis was dressed in a Victorian-style gown with a black leather corset and a voluminous striped bustle.

Meanwhile, Parker also made headlines when she showed her followers a US$890 (£805) 3D-printed clutch shaped like a pigeon, made by JW Anderson.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in