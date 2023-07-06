Shakira sends message with meme-worthy ‘NO’ outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shakira has made a fashion statement while attending Paris Fashion Week in an over-the-top trench coat.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 46, stepped out at the Viktor & Rolf Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in Paris on Wednesday 5 July wearing a white-and-gold-accented trench coat, with the word “NO” emblazoned on the front.

The white, double-breasted coat featured the three-dimensional letters protruding from each side of the jacket, with gold embellishments along the trim. The statement coat also tied in the front, with Shakira pairing the bold look with large brown-tinted sunglasses and gold heels.

The “NO” trench coat originally debuted during the Viktor & Rolf’s Fall/Winter 2008 collection in grey, before it was revived with a white version one decade later.

In a video taken at the Paris fashion show, the Colombian singer revealed the inspiration behind her statement piece. “‘Yes’ is overrated,” she told a reporter. “I identify with ‘no,’ it’s a very powerful word.”

Shakira later reiterated that “yes” is “overrated” in a clip shared to her Instagram account, in which she could be seen wearing the bold trench coat.

The “Waka Waka” singer’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes after her highly-publicised split from ex Gerard Pique.

In June 2022, Shakira and Piqué announced they were breaking up after nearly 11 years together. The former couple share two sons, Milan and Sasha. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” a representative for the singer confirmed at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Some fans have suggested the “NO” coat was a subtle reference to the former professional soccer player, who has since made his relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official.

In a recent interview with People en Español, Shakira revealed that she learned Piqué had “betrayed” her while her father was hospitalised in the intensive care unit. She explained that her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was visiting her in Barcelona in the wake of her breakup when he suffered a bad fall.

“He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation,” she recalled. “While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once.”

As she reflected on her public breakup, Shakira continued: “My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

It was initially speculated that Piqué had cheated on Shakira, after he was spotted with Marti in August 2022 months after the split. In January, reports claimed Shakira had found out about the alleged infidelity through a jar of strawberry jam. The rumours first stemmed from a music video for her and Rauw Alejandro’s song, “Te Felicito,” which was released in August 2022.

“Shakira is having fun saying NO. To the ex, to the ex monsters-in-law ... to the PRESS. She didn’t choose that dress for nothing. She is saying no to all the BS!” one person tweeted.

Others were simply amused by the unique outfit, with another fan writing: “Is Shakira just wearing a jacket or dress with a giant ‘NO’ on it? Sensational.”

“Shakira is in her NO era,” someone else wrote.

Shakira has shared that she’s been focusing on herself and her two children, amid their reported move from Spain to the United States. “I feel complete – because I feel like I can depend on myself and I have two kids who depend on me,” she said in an interview with En Punto con Enrique Acevedo last February.

“I have to be stronger than a lion,” Shakira added. “That strength, in order for it to be real and not a facade, it needs to be the result of a great pain – accepting that pain and tolerating the frustration because there are things in life that don’t turn out the way we want them to.”