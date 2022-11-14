‘This is not a drill’: Fans react to Taika Waititi wearing a skirt at the MTV EMAs

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Taika Waititi has delighted fans and fashionistas alike by sporting a long grey pleated skirt onstage at the 2022 MTV EMAs.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker co-hosted the awards show with his partner and singer-songwriter Rita Ora, joking that he was struggling to keep up with the number of costume changes.

Waititi kept the rest of his outfit simple with a white shirt, tie and matching grey waistcoat.

The look formed one of a number of costumes worn by the Kiwi director during the event, while partner Ora had almost 10 outfit changes, including a sheer jumpsuit by Elie Saab.

However, it was Waititi’s skirt that won over fans on social media.

“Why are conservative German politicians whining about negative income taxes right now when Taika Waititi in a skirt is right there?” wrote one user, while another quipped: “I can’t believe Taika Waititi really made us care about MTV EMAs”.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the 2022 MTV EMAs (AFP via Getty Images)

“The lesbianism leaving my body every time I see a new picture of Taika Waititi”, wrote another alongside an meme of Winnie the Pooh.

“Oh to have Taika Waititi wearing a skirt point at you on live television”, commented another alongside an image of the star doing just that.

In August, US media reported that the celebrity couple had married in a “very small” intimate ceremony in London.

Photographs taken of the pair in August appeared to show both of them wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers.

And in September, Ora said she had found her “fairytale” with Waititi.

During an episode of Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever podcast, Ora described him as “so funny and lovely”.

She added that she was “very much in love”, before saying: “And I love Taika, shout out to Taika!”

The pair began dating in early 2021 and made their red-carpet debut as a couple in August of that year, when they arrived arm in arm for the premiere of The Suicide Squad in California.