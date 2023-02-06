Taylor Swift fans think ‘bejeweled’ Grammys look hints to next album release

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2023 Grammys, but it’s her Midnights-themed red carpet outfit that has fans thinking another album is on the way.

The “Bejeweled” singer, who is nominated for four awards at this year’s ceremony, walked the Grammys red carpet on Sunday 5 February wearing a midnight-blue cropped dress designed by Roberto Cavalli.

The glittery, midriff-baring gown featured a long-sleeved turtleneck crop top and a matching high-waisted skirt. She paired the sparkling dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and massive diamond-shaped earrings with purple stones designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

To finish off the look, Swift wore matching blue eye makeup and her signature red lipstick.

While Taylor Swift has already won big at the 2023 Grammy Awards, it was the possible Easter eggs hidden behind her midnight-blue look that had fans talking on social media.

“THIS OUTFIT SCREAMS MIDNIGHTS AND I’M HERE FOR IT,” said one Taylor Swift fan on Twitter.

“GUYS THERE IS PURPLE DIAMONDS IN HER EARRINGS,” said another excited fan, referring to the purple dress Swift wore on the cover of her 2010 album, Speak Now.

One Twitter user wrote, “PURPLE STONES ON HER EARRINGS YOU GUYS WE’RE GETTING SPEAK NOW TV,” which led many to believe that Swift was hinting towards the forthcoming re-recorded version of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

“taylor swift is BEJEWELED at the 2023 grammys,” said someone else.

Swift has been known to drop subtle easter eggs for her fans, whether it’s about an upcoming album release or hidden meanings behind her songs. Back when the singer dropped her 10th studio album Midnights in October 2022, many fans were convinced the music video for the track “Bejeweled” contained references to her rumoured re-recording of Speak Now.

The 11-time Grammy winner took home the award for Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday 5 February. Swift, who directed the 10-minute long video starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, was nominated in the category alongside Adele, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, and Kendrick Lamar.

The award marks Swift’s 12th Grammy, including her second Best Music Video win.

Follow here for live updates from the 2023 Grammys.