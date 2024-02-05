Fans speculate Taylor Swift’s Reputation-inspired Grammys look includes Easter egg

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has arrived on the 2024 Grammys red carpet in a Reputation-inspired white gown and a possible Easter egg accessory.

On Sunday 4 February, Swift arrived on the red carpet outside of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, with an entourage that included Lana Del Rey.

For the awards ceremony, Swift, who is nominated for Album of the Year for Midnights, wore a white strapless Schiaparelli gown with a long train and a lace-up corset design up the back. She paired the gown with black opera-length gloves, black heels, her signature red lip and multiple necklaces.

One of Swift’s necklaces happened to be a watch, which was set to midnight. The time appeared to be a nod to the singer’s 10th studio album Midnights, which is nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s awards ceremony.

Others wondered if the timing was possibly a hint, as there has been speculation that Swift will be releasing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) imminently. Earlier in the day, the singer’s website went down as fans suggested that an album announcement could take place at the Grammys.

However, Swift instead took the opportunity to reveal that she is releasing a new album while accepting her 13th Grammy Award. According to the singer, The Tortured Poets Department will be released on 19 April.

“CAN WE TALK ABOUT THE WATCH NECKLACE??????????? IS IT SET TO F***ING MIDNIGHT #TaylorSwift #GRAMMYs #ReputationTV,” one person tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Another asked: “What time does her neck watch say?!!!!! Is that the time we will get Rep tonight?!”

Others pointed out that the black and white theme of the look appeared to be inspired by Reputation, which features a black and white album cover. “White dress and black gloves are giving Reputation vibes?” one person wrote.

Swift is nominated for six awards at the 2024 Grammy Awards. If she wins Album of the Year, she would become the first artist to do so four times.

You can find all of the best-dressed stars on the Grammys red carpet here and follow along with all of the latest updates from the ceremony here.