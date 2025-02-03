Taylor Swift sparks speculation in all-red ensemble at Grammys

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift stepped out in a sparkling red mini dress by Vivienne Westwood for the Grammy Awards 2025.

The Fortnight singer, 35, sported a monochromatic look with ruby red stilettos, dangling Lorraine Schwartz Jewellery and her iconic red lip – finishing the look with a gold and ruby ‘T’ thigh chain.

Swift is known for her Easter eggs and foreshadowing big news with her fashion.

Last year, after taking home her 13th Grammy, Swift announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. She wore a white corseted Schiaparelli gown, black satin opera gloves and a layering of silver chains.

She opted for two bohemian braids falling artfully over one shoulder and finished the look with a sharp black cat eye and trademark red lip.

Between the natural texture, black-and-white palette and the quietly gothic accessories, Swift’s 2024 Grammys look was vividly evocative of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and the album’s themes.

This year, Swift sported red – her trademark hue – which also happens to be the colour of her boyfriend’s (Travis Kelce) football team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Her look is also incredibly nostalgic. Her curly hair could be a call back to her Debut era around 2006, while the ‘T’ chain on her thigh is an obvious reference to her name (or a sweet tribute to Travis Kelce), which also happens to be the name of her first ever album.

Perhaps Debut (Taylor’s Version) could be dropping in the near future.