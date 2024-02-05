Jay-Z calls out Beyoncé Grammy snub: ‘I tell the truth’

US rapper Jay-Z used his winner’s speech to address his wife Beyonce never winning the top prize at the Grammys.

The 54-year-old took to the stage with his daughter Blue Ivy to collect the Dr Dre Global Impact Award celebrating his achievements in music on Sunday (4 February).

Jay-Z said he was honoured to accept the prize but used his acceptance speech to encourage the Recording Academy to “get it right”.

Referencing his wife making history at last year’s ceremony winning a record 32 awards, he said: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year.

“Think about that. Most Grammys, never won album of the year, that doesn’t work.”

“When I get nervous, I tell the truth,” Jay-Z added.