Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid lead first Victoria’s Secret runway show in five years

Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski stormed the runway as the Victoria’s Secret fashion show returned for the first time in five years.

On Monday (25 September), the lingerie company broadcast Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ‘23 on Prime Video. Part fashion show, part documentary, it marked the brand’s first televised catwalk show since 2018.

It also follows a major rebrand for Victoria’s Secret, after the company was accused of promoting unrealistic body image and failing to protect its models against sexual misconduct.

The Tour ‘23 – described as a “reimagined fashion show with a new generation of women from around the world” – is narrated by Hadid, who also appears on the catwalk. Doja Cat provides the musical accompaniment for the show.

The feature-length film began with a black screen, before a statement said: “In 2021, Victoria’s Secret began a journey. The goal was to give a new generation of creatives from around the world the opportunity to tell their stories and see their creations brought to life on the world stage. The platform? The VS Show.’

Hadid then appeared barefoot in a nude tasselled dress, walking alongside other models around Barcelona.

Hadid in the Victoria’s Secret show (Prime Video)

Campbell, meanwhile, donned a black leather trouser suit and corset-style top as she stood beside Hadid.

In a later clip, Hadid was shown in a gold jewelled bustier and matching shorts, teasing in the voiceover: “I mean, come on. We had to bring back a little of the old show.”

Campbell (Prime Video)

Also taking part in the show were Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, who wore a crystal-encrusted strapless top and a crocheted bikini, respectively.

Julia Fox, meanwhile, showed off a vibrant yellow dress, while Winnie Harlow appeared in a gold sequin crocheted outfit.

Bieber in the catwalk (Prime Video)

Also modelling the collection were Amelia Hamlin, Abby Champion, and Ziwe Fumudoh.

Several former Victoria’s Secret Angels, including Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima and Lily Aldridge, also returned for the fashion show.

Following criticism, Victoria’s Secret got rid of its team of Angels in 2021. Over the years, Tyra Banks, Rosie Huntington-Whitley, Chanel Iman, Heidi Klum, and Lily Aldridge were all part of the group.

The Angels were replaced by the VS Collective, a group of seven successful women. The group now includes models Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser and Valentina Sampaio, as well as journalist Amanda de Cadenet, athlete Eileen Gu, footballer Megan Rapinoe, and actor Priyanka Chopra Jones.

Members of the VS Collective and some classic Angels, as well as models Campbell and Gisele Bundchen, recently appeared in the brand’s Icons campaign.

Julia Fox (Prime Video)

Last year, the brand faced further criticism after it was the subject of Hulu documentary series Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.

The documentary delved into the brand’s “misogynistic culture” under former chief marketing officer Ed Razek, who had previously been accused of multiple incidents of inappropriate contact with models.

Razek previously denied the allegations, calling them “categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context”.