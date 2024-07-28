What is Fluffy Coke? The internet’s latest beverage obsession

Support truly

It’s time for the classic root beer float to move over, there’s a new ultra-sweet soda concoction making waves among sugar fanatics.

For anyone craving spicy pops with thick, soothing gulps of marshmallow, TikTok users would encourage you to try their latest obsession: Fluffy Coke. With over 20.7 million posts on the app alone, the soft, bubbly blend is proving to be the mocktail of the summer for everyone and anyone with a sweet tooth.

For weeks, Gen Z fans have been rushing to lather their glasses with the classic sandwich spread Fluff before pouring their ice-cold Coke in. But what inspired this concoction? The Fluffy Coke is a new take on a previous trend of spooning frosting along the inside of a cup before adding the beverage.

On July 6, TikToker Emma Grace amassed over 3.8 million views on the video she posted titled “Making a Fluffy Coke with my Memama.” Emma and her Memama are seen slurping their cold drinks through large yellow straws.

“Look how fluffy my Coke is,” Memama said. “We’re gonna make a fluffy Coca-cola.”

Emma then demonstrated how to use a rubber spatula to spread the Fluff around the inside of her plastic cup. “Ooo, I could eat a big old spoonful of this,” Memama proclaimed as she completely covered her clear cup with the white delectable.

The duo then filled their cups with the “good ice,” the little round ice balls, before Emma cracked open two cans of Coca-cola – one can per cup.

“Give it a little stir, and cheers,” Emma exclaimed, taking her first sip. Rather than waiting for the marshmallow to melt in her cup, Emma took her straw and scraped the sticky spread from the sides.

Since Emma posted her Fluffy Coke tutorial, eager viewers have rushed to try the creamy mix for themselves. While some absolutely loved the beverage, others expressed concern over the sugar content.

open image in gallery TikTok users have mixed opinions on the new Fluffy Coke drink trend ( TikTok/@not.eg )

A standard 12-ounce can of Coca-cola contains 39 grams of sugar, while two tablespoons of the marshmallow cream contain six grams of added sugar. Of course, for those worried about the nutritional facts, Diet Coke and Coke Zero don’t contain any sugar.

TikTok user Noah Stepherson urged his followers to get the brand Marshmallow Fluff over Jet-Puffed fluff for anyone who wanted to make the drink with slightly less calories. The Jet-puffed fluff is only 45 calories, while Marshmallow Fluff is 40 calories.

“Girl math most of it sticks to the side so less than 45 cal,” one TikTok user quipped under Stepherson’s video.

The TikTok account Food52 has declared Fluffy Coke the new “dirty soda” of the summer and an alternative to a midday coffee in their taste-test video that’s garnered over 126,000 views.