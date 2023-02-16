Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashton Kutcher has sparked a debate after revealing that he likes to top off his morning coffee with a “splash” of orange juice rather than milk.

The Your Place Or Mine star, 45, shared the unusual preference during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Orange juice in the coffee,” Kutcher said as he and Kelly Clarkson played a game called “Obsession”.

The admission prompted doubt from Clarkson, who told the actor: “I think you might be alone here.”

However, Kutcher then defended the concoction, with the New Year’s Eve star explaining that he uses the orange juice because he’s “not big on creamers”.

“I’m not big on creamers. I don’t like creamers. I usually drink black coffee,” Kutcher explained, adding that black coffee is his “go-to”.

According to Kutcher, on the occasions that he likes “light roast black coffee,” he likes to complement it with orange juice because of the “citrus notes” in the coffee.

“Occasionally I like light roast black coffee. And one of the things about light roast black coffee is that it has citrus notes in it,” he said. “And it’s one of the things that make … it’s the acidity that sort of gives it a brightness when you’re drinking coffee.”

In addition to pairing with the citrus notes, Kutcher said orange juice removes the “burnt sense” from the coffee.

“So, if I ever have like a medium roast coffee and I’m like, ah, I really would prefer this be a little bit more light roast, I take just a splash, not very much, a splash of orange juice. And it brightens up the coffee and gives it a little bit of sweetness,” he claimed.

The actor appeared to convince Clarkson, who said she’d have to try the pairing. However, he warned her not to go “overboard,” as it “gets all sorts of not fun” if you add too much orange juice.

“Yeah, it sounds gross, but I’m going to try it,” Clarkson said.

Although Clarkson said she was open to trying the mixture, most viewers were doubtful of Kutcher’s coffee preference.

“Nah, OJ and coffee in one cup isn’t it,” one person wrote on YouTube, while another viewer tweeted: “Not in this lifetime.”

According to one viewer, the pairing sounded “disgusting,” while someone else pointed out that “they’re separate beverages for a reason”.

However, others were more open to the concept, with one person claiming that Kutcher made the concoction sound appealing when he explained why it works.

“His orange juice in the coffee sounded oddly intelligent after he explained it,” they wrote.