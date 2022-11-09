Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The “Lonely Bounty” is back for a second year in a row, taking the starring role in this year’s Mars Wrigley Christmas advert.

Last year’s ad saw the divisive bar as an unlucky in love character who found happiness with a Brussels sprout.

This year’s ad sees the Bounty bar leave the Celebrations house after it was relentlessly trolled online.

The one and a half-minute advert comes just days after Mars Wrigley announced that Bounty bars would be removed from some Celebrations tubs, dubbed the “No Bounty” boxes.

It came after a survey by the company found that 39 per cent of Britons wanted the chocolate banned from Celebrations tubs altogether, while 18 per cent said they would feel “irritated” if they opened a Celebrations tub only to find Bounty chocolates left.

Now, the advert looks to reconcile Bounty with its other Celebrations tub-mates, as the bar makes the decision to leave the Celebrations house for a life of solitude only to be taken in by a kind woman.

He is cared for by the woman, spending quality time knitting, playing scrabble and decorating the house, until he feels hopeful enough to return home to his Celebrations house.

The tagline at the end of the advert reads: “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”

Mars Wrigley said the ad “take direct aim at the John Lewis ads – from the unexpected friendship and heartfelt montage to the lilting soundtrack – with a few choice easter eggs nodding to previous campaigns”.

(Mars Wrigley)

Adding to its previous survey findings, the company said that 58 per cent of respondents would miss Bounty is it was permanently removed from the tub, while 18 per cent would feel joy if they opened the tub and it was the last chocolate in there.

Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s head of Celebrations festive cheer said: “Bounty has always been a divisive presence in the Celebrations tub, but no matter which side of the debate you stand, our film teaches an important lesson; you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

“We’re urging fans who want to keep Bounty in the tub to show their support with #BringBackBounty before we make our final decision on whether Bounty-less tubs are the future of Celebrations.”