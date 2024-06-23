If restaurant openings are 10 a penny, big-name closures must be close to a pound these days.

Recent departures include Michel Roux’s Le Gavroche in January after 57 years of service, Jason Atherton’s Pollen Street after 13, and Monica Galetti’s Mere in April. They cited a better work/life balance, “unsustainably high costs” and the post-Brexit rules savaging the industry.

Most chefs don’t stay away for long. Roux is already back at his old stomping ground The Langham. Atherton has just announced not one but four new projects this year.