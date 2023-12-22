From The Ritz to the pub: What it’s really like to work on Christmas Day

For most of us, the rituals of Christmas Day follow a similar pattern. There’s an anticipation of hugs, merriment, gifts and a more than cavalier attitude towards alcohol consumption. Champagne at breakfast? Anything goes – it’s Christmas!

But while the vast majority of us are cosseted away in pyjamas, politely thanking absent relatives for the £20 cheque in their card and hugging Mum for almost buying the right size of jacket, a great number of people have already risen, commuted to work and are toiling away in a brightly lit basement kitchen prepping 200 portions of brussels sprouts.

Hospitality folk who work Christmas Day are as heroic as they come. Yes, there might be promises of overtime, double time, or even triple time, but nevertheless, these are people who sacrifice the one gold-plated “family” day of the year, so that you (dear reader) can have a lovely meal out.