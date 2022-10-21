Jump to content

Kathy Najimy declares Jennifer Aniston’s hummus ‘second only’ to her Lebanese mother

‘ You have to package this,’ the ‘Hocus Pocus 2‘star said

Kate Ng
Friday 21 October 2022 13:56
Comments
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow interview each other

Move over, Jennifer Aniston’s salad – the Friends star’s hummus has received the highest praise from Kathy Najimy.

The 65-year-old actor was effusive about her praise for Aniston’s chickpea dip and said it was “second only to my Lebanese mother who made hummus for 70 years”.

Najimy, who stars in Hocus Pocus 2, appeared in a reaction video that Aniston shared on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (20 October).

While eating a meal prepared by The Morning Show star, Najimy declared: “This is so authentic and delicious and spicy. You have to package this or at least send it to me.”

She repeats: “It’s delicious!” as Aniston looks proudly into the camera.

The 53-year-old is known for her love for cooking, but her most famous recipe is one that her co-star Courtney Cox claimed she ate every day for 10 years on the set of Friends.

In 2010, Cox told the Los Angeles Times that Aniston ate a Cobb salad that she “doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what”.

She added: “[Aniston] just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?”

A recreation of the salad recipe went viral on TikTok earlier this year, consisting of red onion, cucumber, pistachios, fresh parsley, fresh mint, and a tin of chickpeas.

However, Aniston debunked the claim that that was her exact salad recipe in an interview with ELLE in June.

She said: “Well, that salad, dare I debunk that? That’s not the salad that I had every day on Friends.

“I feel terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one that I had on Friends.”

It appears the star prefers her chickpeas in the form of hummus, because she added: “I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract.”

