Kathy Najimy declares Jennifer Aniston’s hummus ‘second only’ to her Lebanese mother

Move over, Jennifer Aniston’s salad – the Friends star’s hummus has received the highest praise from Kathy Najimy.
The 65-year-old actor was effusive about her praise for Aniston’s chickpea dip and said it was “second only to my Lebanese mother who made hummus for 70 years”.
Najimy, who stars in Hocus Pocus 2, appeared in a reaction video that Aniston shared on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (20 October).
While eating a meal prepared by The Morning Show star, Najimy declared: “This is so authentic and delicious and spicy. You have to package this or at least send it to me.”
She repeats: “It’s delicious!” as Aniston looks proudly into the camera.
The 53-year-old is known for her love for cooking, but her most famous recipe is one that her co-star Courtney Cox claimed she ate every day for 10 years on the set of Friends.
In 2010, Cox told the Los Angeles Times that Aniston ate a Cobb salad that she “doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what”.
She added: “[Aniston] just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?”
A recreation of the salad recipe went viral on TikTok earlier this year, consisting of red onion, cucumber, pistachios, fresh parsley, fresh mint, and a tin of chickpeas.
However, Aniston debunked the claim that that was her exact salad recipe in an interview with ELLE in June.
She said: “Well, that salad, dare I debunk that? That’s not the salad that I had every day on Friends.
“I feel terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one that I had on Friends.”
It appears the star prefers her chickpeas in the form of hummus, because she added: “I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies