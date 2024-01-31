The holy grail of wine was once perhaps the rarest, best value, tastiest or highest rated. These days the question of how low the alcohol can drop without quality plummeting is as vexing as it is inspiring.

The hospitality research organisation KAM recently shared that a whopping 5.2 million fewer adults were drinking alcohol weekly in 2023 than in 2021. Increasingly, we’re becoming a more sober lot but if you find the idea of total abstinence tough, there are plenty of noteworthy lower-alcoholic wines to choose from.

A white wine hovering around the 10 per cent mark, Portugal’s Vinho Verde is a brilliant example, providing spritzy refreshment without costing the earth. You could also try Asda’s scrumptious Torre de Lapela (10 per cent) a snip at £5.50.