Three festive desserts for Christmas pudding haters
Christmas pudding might be the most traditional festive dessert, but it’s also the most divisive. Avoid an argument and serve one of these alternative sweet treats instead, says Prudence Wade
“The classic Yule log is the perfect finale to a Christmas feast,” says Michel Roux.
If you have chocaholics in your family, you can’t go far wrong with a classic Yule log recipe – or Bûche de Noël, as it’s known in French.
Yule log with Grand Marnier
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
For the ganache:
200g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), broken up
200g double cream
Splash of Grand Marnier
For the sponge:
6 free-range eggs, separated
150g caster sugar, plus extra for dusting
70g plain flour
30g pure cocoa powder
Pinch of salt
30g butter, melted
2 tbsp icing sugar
For the caramelised hazelnuts:
About 20 whole peeled hazelnuts
250g caster sugar
Method:
1. Start by making the ganache. Put the chocolate in a bowl. Pour the cream into a pan and bring it to the boil, then pour it over the chocolate and mix until smooth. Leave to cool, then add Grand Marnier to taste. Whisk until light and fluffy.
2. For the sponge, line a baking tray measuring about 30 x 40 centimetres with baking parchment. Preheat the oven to 200C/Fan 180C/gas 6. Beat the egg yolks with 100 grams of the sugar until pale, then add the flour, cocoa powder and salt, followed by the melted butter. Whisk the whites until frothy, then add the remaining sugar and continue to beat until stiff. Fold the egg whites into the egg yolk mixture, then spread over the baking tray. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.
3. Lay a clean tea towel on your work surface and turn the sponge out on to it. Remove the baking parchment. Dust the sponge with a little of the caster sugar, spread some of the ganache over it and roll the sponge up as tightly as possible into a neat log. Leave the sponge to cool, then cover it with the rest of the ganache and leave it to chill in the fridge.
4. To make the hazelnut decoration, stick a toothpick into each hazelnut and set them aside. Have something ready to stand the toothpicks into while the nuts harden, such as a piece of polystyrene. Heat the sugar in a heavy-based pan until you have a golden-brown caramel. One by one, dip the hazelnuts into the caramel, then stand them in whatever you have prepared and leave them to harden. Drizzle any remaining caramel in a criss-cross pattern over a piece of baking parchment and leave it to harden.
5. Dust the log with icing sugar and arrange the caramelised nuts on top. Scatter over the pieces of caramel to look like hay.
‘Michel Roux At Home’ by Michel Roux (Seven Dials, £26).
Chestnut pavlova with caramelised apples
“The nuttiness of this chestnut meringue with the tartness of the Bramleys is wonderful,” says gardener and cook Sarah Raven.
She calls it a “fantastic party pudding” – perfect for a Christmas centrepiece.
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
For the meringue:
110g granulated sugar
110g caster sugar
4 egg whites
1 tsp cornflour
1 tsp vinegar
For the filling and topping:
300g cooked chestnuts, fresh or tinned
275ml double cream
Splash of brandy
Caster sugar, to taste
2 Bramley apples
25g unsalted butter
Icing sugar for sifting
Method:
1. Preheat a cool (160C/gas mark 3) oven. To make the meringue, mix the two sugars together. Whisk the egg whites until they are really stiff and continue whisking while you add three-quarters of the sugar, one tablespoon at a time. Make sure that the mixture regains its former stiffness and finally, carefully fold in the remaining sugar with a metal spoon. Add the cornflour and vinegar. Sparsely oil two circles of greaseproof paper (or use silicon mats) and divide the mixture between the two, spreading it out as lightly as possible.
2. Cook in the preheated oven for about 45 minutes until the meringue is crisp and has turned coffee-coloured. Turn off the heat and allow the meringue to cool completely in the oven before removing from the baking sheet.
3. To make the filling, first purée 200 grams of the chestnuts in a food processor. Then whip the cream with a tot of brandy and sugar to taste, and carefully fold into the chestnut purée to combine the two.
4. Peel and core the apples, and cut into thickish slices. Toss these in melted butter and a little sugar over a high heat until they begin to go brown, but remove them to a bowl before they become soft, and keep warm.
5. Add the remaining whole chestnuts to the pan in which you heated the apples and toss them until they are glazed with the sugar and butter mixture. Add to the apples.
6. Sandwich the two meringue layers together with the chestnut cream and a layer of caramelised apples and chestnuts, sift icing sugar over the top and serve with the rest of the apples and chestnuts.
Cranberry tart with hot toffee sauce
“An excellent Christmas pudding for eating at any time when you have lots of people to feed,” says Raven.
“It has a good balance of sweet and sour. You can swap cranberries with rhubarb. Serve with crème fraîche.”
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
500g cranberries, fresh or frozen
Juice and grated zest of 1 orange
200g caster sugar
150g shelled pecan nuts
1 egg, beaten well
60g plain flour, sifted
75g butter, melted
Crème fraîche, to serve
For the toffee sauce:
180g dark brown sugar
120g butter
120ml double cream
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4. Grease a 20cm-diameter springform cake tin.
2. Put the cranberries in a non-stick pan with the orange juice and zest and mix well in the tin. Cook them for about three to four minutes, until the cranberries pop.
3. Put the just-cooked cranberries into the prepared cake tin. Sprinkle with half the sugar and the pecans, and mix well.
4. In a bowl, beat the remaining sugar with the egg and mix very well (for four to five minutes) until the mixture pales and leaves a trail as you whisk. Add the flour and melted butter to make a smooth batter. Pour this over the cranberries in the tin and bake for 40-45 minutes.
5. To make the toffee sauce, heat the sugar, butter and cream together until the sugar has dissolved and the sauce is bubbling. Take off the heat and serve warm. This makes generous quantities of sauce, and you may have some left over for ice cream the following day. Serve the tart warm with the hot toffee sauce and crème fraîche.
‘Sarah Raven’s Garden Cookbook’ by Sarah Raven (Bloomsbury, £35).
