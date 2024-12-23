The ultimate Christmas kitchen guide: From prep day to Boxing Day feasts

For many of us, Christmas isn’t just about the day itself – it’s a culinary marathon that spans days. It begins with the preparations, peaks with the feast and continues with creative leftovers. This guide is your roadmap to navigating the festive frenzy, ensuring your kitchen runs smoothly from 23 December through to Boxing Day.

The star of the show, of course, is Christmas lunch: golden roast turkey, perfect potatoes, Yorkshire puddings that rise to the heavens and all the trimmings that make it a meal to remember. This guide, based on some of the finest recipes featured in The Independent, breaks down everything step by step, so you’ll have everything on the table by 2.30pm – or your chosen time – with minimal stress.

But Christmas isn’t just about the main event. Leftovers hold just as much potential for indulgence. After all, Boxing Day is where the real fun begins. This guide also helps you tackle the inevitable mountain of leftovers, transforming them into fresh and inventive meals – think turkey curries, sprout stir-fries and stuffing-stuffed sandwiches. And if that’s not enough, we’ve included tips on freezing, repurposing and even donating food to ensure nothing goes to waste.

Whether you’re a seasoned host or taking the reins for the first time, this ultimate guide has you covered. Because Christmas should be about joy – not panic in the kitchen.

The recipes

From turkey to trimmings, these are all the recipes you’ll need for the big day, so make sure you bookmark them.

Find Gordon Ramsay’s guide to perfect roast turkey here, and find all the Christmas side dishes you’ll ever need here.

Perfect roast turkey

open image in gallery This is how the king of Christmas dinner does turkey – golden, juicy and utterly foolproof ( Supplied )

Gordon Ramsay’s method is all about flavour and finesse. Think buttery skin, crispy bacon lattices and a juicy interior – all thanks to a herb-infused butter smothered beneath the skin and aromatics in the cavity. This is the showstopper for your festive table, perfectly moist and with just the right smoky touch. Ramsay’s meticulous timing means you’re in safe hands, even if turkey isn’t your usual forte. A classic centrepiece, perfected.

Perfect roast potatoes

open image in gallery Crispy on the outside, fluffy in the middle... these are the spuds your guests will fight over ( Sorted )

Crunchy on the outside, fluffy in the middle... Kush Bhasin’s approach guarantees roastie heaven. His key? King Edward potatoes, salted water and the magic of goose fat. Prepare ahead of time, so all that’s left on the big day is a golden roast. These spuds will crackle like glass and melt in the mouth, proving once and for all that roast potatoes deserve their star billing.

Yorkshire puddings

open image in gallery Golden, puffed-up perfection: these Yorkshires are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser – just don’t skimp on the gravy ( Supplied )

The secret to towering Yorkshires is simple: a batter chilled overnight and an oven as hot as Hades. Beef dripping or vegetable oil gets smoking, then in goes the batter for puffed-up perfection. Crisp edges, a soft centre – all that’s missing is a generous ladle of gravy. Yorkshire puddings are more than a side; they’re an event.

Christmas stuffing from River Cottage

open image in gallery Stuffing so good you’ll skip the turkey and dive straight into a bowl of this ( PA )

Chestnuts, prunes and sage form the backbone of this River Cottage stuffing, with a crunchy breadcrumb topping for texture. Balanced with hazelnuts or seeds, it’s a versatile bake that can go solo or accompany the turkey. Serve hot and golden-brown, or save some for indulgent Boxing Day sandwiches.

Roast sprouts, celeriac and prunes

open image in gallery Sweet and savoury, this unlikely trio brings seasonal vegetables to life ( Supplied )

Sprouts get a glow-up with this sweet and savoury masterpiece. Roasted celeriac pairs beautifully with sticky prunes and the tang of balsamic, with just a hint of thyme. Even sprout sceptics may find themselves converted. Serve it as a side dish that’s just as vibrant as it is delicious.

Ultimate pigs in blankets

open image in gallery When Tom Kerridge’s pigs in blankets hit the table, don’t expect leftovers. Black pudding and sausage meat wrapped in bacon? An indulgence worth every bite ( Supplied )

Tom Kerridge takes this Christmas staple up a notch with black pudding, sausage and bacon all rolled together, then glazed with a luxurious Cumberland sauce. Think crispy, sticky and deeply savoury. Whether you’re serving them alongside turkey or hoarding them for brunch, these pigs in blankets are in a league of their own.

Cauliflower cheese, sage and truffle gratin

open image in gallery A perfect side for those who love their Christmas with a touch of decadence ( Jack Lewis Williams )

An indulgent take on cauliflower cheese, this dish combines creamy bechamel, fragrant sage and crispy panko for a textural delight. A hint of truffle oil elevates it to festive luxury, making it a decadent accompaniment to the main meal.

Christmas red cabbage by Jamie Oliver

open image in gallery Add a dark shade of purple to your festive table with this cabbage ( Supplied )

Aromatic, tangy and wonderfully versatile, Jamie Oliver’s red cabbage recipe is a perfect mix of fruit and spice. Crisp bacon, sweet apples and plump prunes make this side dish sing, whether served hot or cold. It’s as much a star in leftovers as it is on Christmas Day.

23 December: Prep day

Turkey: Salt the turkey generously and leave it uncovered in the fridge to dry-brine. This ensures moist meat and crispy skin. Prepare the herb butter and keep it chilled.

Potatoes: Parboil the potatoes in heavily salted water until their edges begin to “peel” or fluff. Drain thoroughly and leave on a wire rack to dry completely. Store covered in the fridge.

Defrosting: Begin defrosting any pre-prepared items, such as bread sauce or dessert, if applicable.

Christmas Eve: Trimming day

Stuffing: Prepare the stuffing as per the recipe, shaping it into balls or transferring it to a baking dish. Keep it covered and chilled.

Pigs in blankets: Assemble the pigs in blankets, wrapping sausages in streaky bacon. Store them covered in the fridge, ready to bake.

Yorkshire pudding batter: Mix the batter and store it in the fridge to rest overnight. This helps the puddings rise beautifully.

Christmas Day: The big event

Morning

9:30am: Remove the turkey and herb butter from the fridge to come to room temperature.

11:00am: Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Prepare the onions, carrots and aromatics for the turkey roasting tray. Smother the turkey with the herb butter.

11:30am: Put the turkey in the oven. Start with a high temperature to brown the skin for 15 minutes, then lower to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Baste occasionally and calculate cooking time at 30 minutes per kilogram.

Early afternoon

12:00pm: While the turkey is roasting, bake the pigs in blankets and stuffing on a lower shelf. Remove and set aside to reheat later if necessary.

12:30pm: Turn the turkey and baste it with its juices.

1:00pm: Preheat the roasting tin with goose fat for the potatoes. Once hot, carefully add the potatoes in a single layer. Roast at 200C for 20 minutes, then turn the oven back to 180C.

1:15pm: Check the turkey’s internal temperature. If it’s at least 75C in the thickest part of the leg, it’s ready. Remove, tent with foil, and let rest for at least 45 minutes. Reserve the roasting tray for gravy.

Gravy: While the turkey rests, place the roasting tray over medium heat. Skim off excess fat, leaving about 2-3 tablespoons of juices.

Add 2 tablespoons of plain flour to the tray and stir well to form a roux, scraping up any browned bits.

Gradually add 500ml of hot stock (chicken or vegetable) while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and strain if desired. Keep warm.

Final preparations

1:25pm: Turn and baste the roast potatoes for even crispiness.

1:45pm: Begin reheating side dishes (red cabbage, carrot and swede mash, bread sauce) in the microwave or on the stovetop. Make the gravy using the turkey juices and set aside to keep warm. Add the cauliflower cheese to the oven.

2:00pm: Remove the roast potatoes and sprinkle with parmesan for extra crunch. Increase the oven temperature to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Cook the Yorkshire puddings while reheating the pigs in blankets and stuffing in the oven.

2:15pm: Take out the cauliflower cheese and Yorkshire puddings. Ensure all side dishes are hot and ready to serve.

Serve

2:30pm: Carve the turkey and serve it with piping hot gravy, stuffing, pigs in blankets, and all the prepared sides. Once the feast is enjoyed, don’t let those delicious leftovers go to waste.

Boxing Day: Leftovers and fresh ideas

Planning is key

If Christmas Day left you with an overflowing fridge, now’s the time to plan your attack. The key to reducing food waste is organisation. Arrange your fridge so that leftovers and ready-to-eat items are easily accessible. Place dairy in the middle, raw meat at the bottom, and ready-to-eat treats up top. Fresh fruit and vegetables belong in the drawers to keep them at their best.

Freeze for later

If you’re overwhelmed with leftovers, freeze them for future meals. Turkey, gravy and even stuffing freeze well and can be turned into new dishes weeks later. Label everything clearly with the date to avoid waste.

Use stock wisely

Transform leftover turkey carcasses and vegetable trimmings into a rich stock. Simmer with herbs, onions and carrots to create a base for soups, risottos or stews.

Make a festive salad

Combine leftover turkey, sprouts, cranberries and nuts with a light vinaigrette for a fresh and zesty Boxing Day salad. It’s a refreshing change after the indulgence of Christmas.

Get creative with desserts

Use leftover Christmas pudding or mince pies to make a trifle or bread-and-butter pudding. These reimagined desserts can add a sweet finish to Boxing Day.

Don’t neglect the scraps

Before tossing anything out, think creatively:

Potato and carrot peelings can be roasted with olive oil, salt and pepper to create crispy veggie chips.

Save leftover vegetable cooking water to use as a base for soups or gravies.

Limp vegetables can often be revived by placing them in cold water for a few hours. Carrots, broccoli and even herbs can spring back to life this way.

Donate what you can

If you’ve hit your leftover limit, consider donating excess food to a local food bank. Many accept fresh produce and pantry staples, but it’s always a good idea to check their specific needs first.

Boxing Day doesn’t have to be about reheating the same meal. With a bit of creativity, you can enjoy fresh, delicious dishes and reduce waste at the same time.

Recipes for leftovers

Loaded leftover Christmas toastie

open image in gallery The ultimate Christmas sandwich stack, layered with festive indulgence and perfect for dipping into warm gravy ( Maldon Salt )

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 slices of sourdough bread

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp Dijon mustard

70g leftover turkey

Pinch of Maldon Chilli Sea Salt

Black pepper

Leftover stuffing

Leftover pigs in blankets

50g sliced Brie

1 tbsp cranberry sauce

A knob of butter

Cornichon and cocktail stick

Warm gravy for dipping, optional

Method:

1. Start by assembling your toasted sandwich. Take each slice of sourdough bread and spread the outside of each with mayonnaise. Then fill by spreading a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, followed by the leftover turkey meat. This is a good point to season the toastie with a pinch of salt and some black pepper.

2. Top this with the sliced-up leftover stuffing and pigs in blankets. Then top with slices of Brie. Finally, finish with a generous amount of cranberry sauce then sandwich the top slice of bread on top.

3. Place a heavy-bottomed pan on a medium heat and add the knob of butter. When melted, add your sandwich, then use a heavy weight to press it down. Allow this to cook on one side for approximately three to five minutes before lifting the weight and carefully flipping the sandwich. The other side should be golden and crisp on the bottom. Add the weight back on and cook the other side for the same time.

4. As soon as the toastie is done, remove it from the pan and cut in half. The cheese should be oozy, and you can serve it with a cornichon and cocktail stick on the top. It is delicious served with warm leftover gravy for dunking.

Recipe from Maldon Salt

Turkey green curry

open image in gallery A vibrant, aromatic way to infuse new life into turkey leftovers with Thai-inspired flair ( Saiphin Moore/Rosa’s Thai )

By: Saiphin Moore, founder of Rosa’s Thai

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

500g leftover turkey, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp green curry paste

400ml coconut milk

1 tbsp palm sugar

2 tbsp fish sauce

3 lime leaves, torn

100g pea aubergines (available online or from Thai supermarkets)

100g Thai aubergines, cut into quarters (or purple aubergines, cut into chunks)

150g cooked bamboo shoots, cut into bite-size pieces

A pinch of sea salt

A handful of basil leaves

To serve:

Steamed rice

To garnish:

2 red spur chillies (diagonally slice) and some sprigs of basil

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan over a high heat and add the curry paste. Stir-fry for 10 seconds until fragrant.

2. Reduce the heat to medium and add half the coconut milk. Cook for about 2 minutes until the oil splits and rises to the surface.

3. Add the remaining coconut milk, the palm sugar and fish sauce, and season with a pinch of salt. Stir in the lime leaves, pea aubergines, Thai aubergines, leftover turkey and the bamboo shoots. Cook over a medium heat for 5-7 minutes. Stir in the basil leaves.

4. Ladle into serving bowls, garnish each one with some sliced chilli and a sprig of basil. Serve with steamed rice.

Sprout and pancetta chow mein

open image in gallery A quick, savoury twist on holiday leftovers with a nod to our takeaway favourites ( Sorted )

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

100g diced pancetta

2 tbsp sesame oil

365g Brussels sprouts

20g fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic

150g medium egg noodles

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp sriracha

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp cider vinegar

Method:

1. Fill a kettle with water and put it on to boil – this will be for the noodles later.

2. Tip 100g of pancetta into a large frying pan or wok. Add 2 tbsp of sesame oil and place it over a medium heat. Fry for 5-6 minutes, until golden and crisp – get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

3. Finely shred 365g of sprouts with a sharp knife – take your time and be careful!

4. Peel, then cut 20g of ginger into matchstick-like strips – this is called the julienne! Peel and thinly slice 3 cloves of garlic.

5. Once the pancetta is ready, tip in the sprouts. Continue to fry everything, tossing occasionally for 2-3 minutes, until they start to soften slightly.

6. Tip 150g of noodles into a medium saucepan. Add a generous pinch of salt, cover with boiling water from the kettle and place the pan over a high heat.

7. Cook for 3-4 minutes, until soft but still have a slight bite.

8. Tip the garlic and ¾ of the ginger into the pan with the sprouts once they have softened slightly – we will use the rest of the ginger for garnish later. Fry for 1-2 minutes, tossing regularly, until fragrant.

9. Once the noodles are ready, use tongs to transfer them to the pan with the pancetta and sprouts. Toss everything together.

10. Add 2 tbsp of soy sauce, 1 tbsp of sriracha, 1 tsp of sugar and 1 tsp of vinegar. Continue to toss everything together over a medium heat. The sauce should coat the noodles in a glossy glaze – loosen with a splash of water if the noodles are too sticky.

11. Divide between plates and top with the remaining ginger. Enjoy!

Recipe from Sorted