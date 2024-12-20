Christmas dinner is only as good as its sides. Sure, the turkey steals the spotlight but let’s be honest: it’s the golden roast potatoes, the indulgent pigs in blankets and the nostalgic stuffing that everyone’s really here for. And while arguments about who does it best will no doubt rage across British households, this year we’ve turned to the experts to settle it once and for all.

Some of the biggest names in food – Jamie Oliver, Tom Kerridge, the River Cottage team and more – have shared their ultimate Christmas side dish recipes, ensuring your festive feast is nothing short of legendary. From the crispiest roasties to plant-based innovations like carrot “bangers” in aubergine blankets, this collection covers every craving. Think buttery Yorkshire puddings, perfectly caramelised red cabbage and even a decadent Spanish cauliflower cheese to shake things up.

This isn’t just about recipes, though; it’s also about unlocking the secrets that make these dishes unforgettable. Should you parboil your potatoes? What’s the best fat for roasting? Can stuffing really be prepped ahead? These are the questions we’re answering with step-by-step guidance straight from the pros.

Whether you’re a traditionalist sticking to the classics or looking to impress with a modern twist, these sides will elevate your Christmas dinner to new heights. Because in the end, it’s the sides that bring people back for seconds (and thirds). Now, let’s get cooking – the perfect roasties won’t make themselves.

Perfect roast potatoes

Every year, as the holiday season approaches, kitchens across the UK become battlegrounds for the age-old dispute: what is the correct method for cooking perfect roast potatoes?

What variety of potato is best? Should you peel your spuds? Will parboiling them first making them fluffier? How far in advance should you do that? Which produces the crispiest roasties: oil, goose fat or beef dripping? It’s a minefield, and everyone thinks they’re right.

Sorted chef Kush Bhasin, who’s previously worked under Raymond Blanc and Atul Kochhar, has put the disputes to bed and shared his foolproof tips to ensure you get the perfect crunch with a fluffy middle for the Christmas dinner essential.

The first step is to choose King Edward potatoes – they have the highest dry matter content and a low sugar content, which helps in achieving a dry, crispy outside.

Five days before

Prepare your potatoes up to five days ahead of the big meal. That’s right, you don’t need to stress about sorting out the spuds on the big day. Come 25 December, you’ll have everything ready to go, meaning all you need do is whack ’em in the oven.

Start by peeling the potatoes and halving – you want large, uniform pieces – then add them to heavily salted, boiling water (it should be as salty as the sea).

Reduce the heat to a tiny simmer and once the potatoes start to fall apart and “peel”, they’re ready. This should take 20-30 minutes. The peeling will help them absorb the salt from the water and goose fat when in the oven.

Boil them the day before or up to five days before, so they completely dry out and absorb the fat better.

Once they are cooked, drain them thoroughly, then leave them on a cooling rack so that they can fully dry out on all sides. Refridgerating them overnight is a bonus.

On Christmas Day

Preheat a roasting tin with goose fat in an oven set at 220C. The fat needs to be as hot as the oven, then put the potatoes in – use tongs or place them in one by one so you don’t get splashed.

Make sure they eat hit the goose fat and aren’t stacked up – they should sizzle when they hit the goose fat.

Douse them in the goose fat so they are completely covered. No need to season again.

Cook them in the oven at 220C for 20 minutes, then reduce the oven to 180C and cook them for a further 20 minutes. When you turn the oven down, rotate all the potatoes, so they get an even cook.

When they are finished, they should be held together like “glass” and crack with a loud crunch when you take a bite, yet still have a deliciously moist centre. Potato perfection!

Yorkshire pudding

This classic Yorkshire pudding recipe makes a fantastically crispy Yorkshire for your Sunday roast. Don’t forget to get the oil or dripping smoking hot before cooking – this is the key to any good Yorkshire pudding.

Ingredients:

80g plain flour

1 egg

80ml milk

60ml water

2tbsp vegetable oil, or beef dripping

1 pinch salt

1 pinch pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/gas mark 8.

2. Sift the flour into a mixing bowl and use a wooden spoon to make a well in the centre. Break the egg into the well and mix with the flour. Add the milk, water, salt and pepper, whisk until you have a smooth batter, then set aside.

3. Add the vegetable oil or dripping to a 28 x 18cm roasting tray. Place into the oven until the fat gets smoking hot, for around 10 minutes.

4. Carefully remove the tray from the oven, pour in the batter and return to the oven until crispy and puffed up around the edges – this should take approximately 30-40 minutes. Serve immediately.

Recipe from greatbritishchefs.com

Herby dairy- and gluten-free Yorkshire puddings

Howard Middleton puts a twist on a classic with this recipe for dairy-free and gluten-free Yorkshire puddings. Chives and sun-dried tomatoes really boost the flavour of the batter, but any combination of herbs would work beautifully in this recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rice bran oil

4 eggs

​300ml oat milk

1 pinch salt

Freshly ground black pepper

​100g tapioca flour

50g gluten-free oat flour

50g gram flour

50g cornflour

½tsp gluten-free baking powder

Handful of chives, chopped or snipped

6 sun-dried tomatoes, drained of oil and chopped

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 240C/gas mark 9. Pour the oil into a 20 x 30cm metal baking tin and place into the oven to heat up. Meanwhile, make the batter by whisking together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Add the flours and baking powder and whisk again, then add in the chives and tomatoes and stir well.

2. Once the oil has become smoking hot remove the tin from the oven and carefully pour in the batter. Return the tray to the oven and bake for 20 minutes, until the Yorkshire pudding has risen and become golden brown in colour. Slice into 4 pieces and serve.

Recipe from ‘Delicious Gluten-Free Baking’ (Little Brown).

Christmas stuffing from the River Cottage

Any true lover of Christmas knows the best part of the meal is the trimmings.

“If I could have a big bowl of bread sauce, pigs in blankets, stuffing – I could just base a whole meal on that if I had to,” confesses Lucy Brazier from River Cottage. This is her recipe for the ultimate stuffing.

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

500g fresh or vac-packed chestnuts

2 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 head of celery, tough outer stems removed, finely chopped

12 plump prunes, stoned and roughly chopped

6-8 sage leaves, chopped

A couple of sprigs of thyme, leaves picked

A small bunch of parsley, leaves picked and chopped

100g fresh (or stale) breadcrumbs

50g hazelnuts, roughly bashed, and/or pumpkin seeds (optional)

Sea salt and black pepper

Method:

1. If you are preparing whole chestnuts from scratch, make a small slit in the skin of each one, then blanch in boiling water for about two minutes to ease peeling. Drain and, once cool enough to handle, peel off both the tough outer skin and the thin, brown inner skin. Now simmer in unsalted water for 1-20 minutes, until completely tender. Drain and leave to cool. Put the chestnuts (home-cooked or vac-packed) into a bowl and break up roughly with a fork – they should be crumbled rather than puréed.

2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and celery and sweat for 10-15 minutes, until softened and golden. Add the prunes, chestnuts, herbs and some salt and pepper. Mix well and cook for another eight to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the pan from the heat.

3. When the mixture has cooled a little, mix in all but a handful of the breadcrumbs until well combined. You can add a dash of warm water or veg stock if that’s needed to bring it together.

4. Preheat the oven to 190C/Fan 170C/gas 5. Oil an ovenproof dish and pile in the stuffing, packing it down fairly firmly. Rough up the surface a bit with a fork, then scatter over the reserved breadcrumbs and hazelnuts and/or pumpkin seeds if including. Trickle over a little more oil, and bake for about 30 minutes until nicely browned and crisp on top. Serve hot.

Recipe from ‘Christmas At River Cottage’ by Lucy Brazier and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall (Bloomsbury Publishing).

Roast sprouts, celeriac and prunes from the River Cottage

Forget everything you think you know about Brussels sprouts. This River Cottage recipe transforms the often-divisive veg into a sweet and savoury triumph, pairing it with roasted celeriac, sticky prunes and a touch of balsamic for balance. Even sprout sceptics might find themselves going back for seconds.

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

1 medium celeriac (about 600g)

3 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil

A few sprigs of thyme, roughly torn

500g brussels sprouts

150g pitted prunes, halved

6 garlic cloves, peeled and bashed

1 tbsp balsamic (or red wine) vinegar

Sea salt and black pepper

Method:

1. Sweet, sticky prunes partner brussels sprouts beautifully, and a little balsamic vinegar and garlic further enhance the flavours of the winter veg in this dish. Preheat the oven to 190C/fan 170C/gas 5.

2. Prepare the celeriac: slice off the rough skin, cut the flesh into roughly 2cm slices then cut each slice into bite-sized chunks. Put the celeriac chunks into a large roasting tray. Add 2 tbsp oil, the thyme and some salt and pepper and toss together. Roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, peel away any dirty or damaged outer leaves from the sprouts, trim the stems if necessary, then cut each sprout in half. Put the sprouts into a bowl with the halved prunes and the bashed garlic cloves. Add 1 tbsp oil, the vinegar, some salt and pepper and toss together well.

4. Take the celeriac out of the oven and give it a good stir, then scatter over the sprouts and prunes, along with any vinegary juice from the bowl. Return to the oven for another 20-25 minutes, until both the celeriac and sprouts are tender and golden brown in places.

5. Serve straight away. For four people, add nutty, seedy, herby hummus.

Swaps: Use parsnip, potato or carrot – or any combination thereof – in place of the celeriac.

Recipe from ‘River Cottage Much More Veg’ by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall (Bloomsbury).

Stir-fried Brussels sprouts with crispy pancetta and chilli jam

If you’re tired of sprouts that disappoint, this Thai-inspired recipe from Farang is the perfect way to reimagine the divisive Christmas vegetable. Tossed with crispy pancetta, fragrant Thai basil and a sweet yet spicy chilli jam, these stir-fried sprouts are anything but ordinary. Packed with bold flavours and plenty of texture, they’ll win over even the most committed sprout-haters at the table.

Ingredients:

200g Brussels sprouts, cleaned and halved with tough outer layer removed

100g smoked pancetta or streaky bacon, chopped into lardons

100ml chicken stock

50g chilli jam or XO sauce

20ml vegetable oil

10g picked Thai basil

1 tbsp fish sauce

½ tsp caster sugar

1 pinch ground black pepper

1 lime, for serving (optional)

10g crispy shallots, for garnish (optional)

Method:

1. Firstly, prepare the sprouts. In a steamer or simmering salted water, cook the halved sprouts for 6 minutes and then remove into ice water or run under a cool tap to cool. They should be mostly cooked but still retain some toughness in preparation for stir-frying.

2. Next, heat a wok on medium with the vegetable oil. When hot, add the chopped pancetta or bacon and stir fry for 2-3 minutes until the meat is beginning to crisp and the fat rendered.

3. Turn up the heat and add the sprouts. Continue to stir-fry for a further 2 minutes, until the sprouts have a golden brown char on the outside and the bacon is delicious and crispy.

4. Turn the heat down to low and de-glaze the pan with the fish sauce and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer and add the chilli jam/XO sauce, sugar and black pepper. Toss in the wok until all ingredients have got to know each other and the sauce has thickened around the sprouts.

5. Have a taste, if you like things sweeter, saltier or spicier add more sugar, fish sauce or chilli jam to suit your taste.

6. Lastly, remove from the heat. Toss through the fresh Thai basil and then serve. The sprouts should be charred on the outside and soft but still with some bite inside, and the dish a tasty balance of sweet, salty and spicy.

7. If you like, top with crispy shallots and serve with a cheek of lime for diners to squeeze some freshness over the dish before tucking in.

Recipe from Sebby Holmes, founder and head chef at Farang and co-founder of Payst by Farang

Ultimate pigs in blankets from Tom Kerridge

If you love pork, you’ll love these – black pudding, sausage meat and bacon all rolled into one. If there’s a better posh breakfast or brunch dish, I don’t know what it is. Serve the pigs in blankets with fried or poached eggs and lots of thick, buttered toast.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

250g good-quality black pudding, any casing removed

1 egg

2 tbsp double cream

2 tbsp ﬁnely chopped sage leaves

16 rashers of smoked streak bacon, rind cut off

4 sausages, the best quality you can ﬁnd

Vegetable oil, for cooking

For the Cumberland sauce glaze:

25g butter

2 banana shallots, ﬁnely diced

300ml ruby port

200g redcurrant jelly

2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp English mustard powder

Juice and ﬁnely grated zest of 1 orange

Juice and ﬁnely grated zest of 1 lemon

2 tbsp green peppercorns in brine, drained and rinsed

To serve:

Fried or poached eggs and hot, buttered toast

Method:

1. Whizz the black pudding in a food processor until smooth then add the egg and cream, and blend to a rich paste. Scrape into a bowl, stir in the sage, cover and refrigerate for up to one day.

2. With a sharp knife, carefully stretch out the bacon rashers as if you’re going to wrap sausages for pigs in blankets at Christmas. Lay a sheet of cling ﬁlm on your worktop and line up about four pieces of streaky bacon next to each other to form a rectangle. Spoon a quarter of the blended black pudding on to the bacon at a short end and, with a palette knife, spread it out to cover half the bacon.

3. Peel the sausage skin from the sausages but keep them in a sausage shape. Place one on top of the black pudding then carefully roll the black pudding and bacon over the top of the sausage, using the cling ﬁlm as a guide – a bit like how you might use a sushi mat to wrap up pieces of sushi. Wrap the whole thing in the stretched bacon and roll it up tightly in the cling ﬁlm. Secure the ends by twisting the cling ﬁlm and tying it into a knot. Repeat with the 3 remaining sausages. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, but preferably overnight.

4. To make the Cumberland sauce glaze, melt the butter in a saucepan over a medium-low heat, add the shallots and sweat gently for about 10 minutes until soft, stirring from time to time. Add the port and redcurrant jelly, raise the heat and bring to the boil. Turn the heat down to a simmer and cook for 10–15 minutes until the jelly has dissolved and the liquid has reduced a little. Add the ginger and mustard. Pour in the orange and lemon juices and add the zests. Stir, bring back to the boil and simmer until reduced by half. Stir in the green peppercorns and remove from the heat.

5. Preheat the oven to 170C/gas mark 3. Warm a large, non-stick ovenproof frying pan over a medium heat and pour in a little oil. Take the cling ﬁlm off the black pudding rolls and cook them gently until the bacon takes on an even colour all over. Put the pan in the oven and roast for 8-10 minutes.

6. Remove the pan from the oven, gently pour away any rendered fat and then put it back on the hob over a amedium-high heat. Pour in the Cumberland sauce. Bring to the boil and reduce the sauce to a glaze, while basting the sausages to give them a lovely, rich, glossy shine.

7. Serve as a very hearty breakfast or brunch with some eggs and hot, buttered toast.

Recipe from ‘Tom Kerridge's Best Ever Dishes’ (Absolute Press).

Bangers in blankets from BOSH!

This recipe uses carrots as a plant-based alternative to sausages. At this time of year, the humble orange vegetable is in season and packed full of flavour. Smoked paprika, smoked salt and maple syrup combine to give the aubergine bacon the same smokey, sweet flavour profile you would normally get with regular bacon.

Ingredients:

For the bangers:

Six carrots

For the blankets:

1 medium aubergine

4 tbsp olive oil

1½ tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp smoked salt

1½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Peel the carrots, cut off the stalks, put them in a saucepan, cover with cold water, put the saucepan on the stove over a high heat and bring the water to a boil. Drain the carrots after five minutes of boiling and leave them to steam dry.

2. Pour the olive oil, maple syrup, smoked salt, smoked paprika and black pepper into a wide bowl and mix together with a fork until the salt has dissolved.

3. Chop the stalk off the aubergine and slice off the skin with a small sharp knife. Cut the peeled aubergine longways into quarters. Cut each quarter into thin slices that are roughly three millimetres thick. Toss the aubergine slices in the marinade and leave for five minutes.

4. Cut the carrots into two-inch-long pieces and carefully round off the ends with a sharp knife. Tightly wrap the “bangers” with the marinated slices of aubergine, securing with a cocktail stick. Put the bangers in blankets on the lined baking sheet.

5. Put the baking sheet in the oven and bake the “bangers in blankets” for 30 minutes until totally cooked through and dark in colour. Turn the sausages halfway through the cooking time. Take the sausages out of the oven and serve immediately.

Nial’s Christmas stuffing

While the River Cottage stuffing leans into classic festive flavours with chestnuts and prunes, Nial’s Christmas stuffing takes a spicier, more robust approach. With toasted cumin, coriander and a warming mix of cinnamon and nutmeg, it’s a bold and aromatic alternative. Combined with caramelised onions, mushrooms and sausagemeat, this stuffing is hearty enough to hold its own alongside the main event. Perfect for those who like their trimmings with a little extra kick.

Recipe by: Karan Gokhani, Hoppers

Serves: 4 as a trimming

Ingredients:

200g boiling potatoes (peeled and cut into 1cm dice)

30g unsalted butter

1 tbsp oil

250g brown onions, finely chopped

Pinch of salt

225g chestnut mushrooms

450g plain sausagemeat

225 breadcrumbs

15g parsley, chopped

15g sage leaves, chopped

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp Worcestershire

1½ tsp sea salt

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp black peppercorns

3 green cardamom pods

2 cloves

Pinch of nutmeg, freshly grated

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 210C/190C fan/320F. Place the potatoes in a separate pan and cover with cold salted water (the water should taste like sea water). Bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes, then drain thoroughly and set aside.

2. Meanwhile, warm the butter and oil in a heavy-based pan and add the onions. Sprinkle over a pinch of salt, mix well and then cook over a medium heat for 15-20 minutes until beautifully caramelised. Then transfer them to a bowl and add the mushrooms to the pan, with a splash of extra oil if the pan seems dry. Cook until reduced to a third in size and golden in colour, about 10 minutes, then transfer to the bowl with the onions. Finally mix the cooled onions and mushrooms, sausagemeat, potatoes, breadcrumbs, parsley, sage, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and salt.

3. Place the cumin and coriander seeds, black peppercorns, cardamom and cloves in a dry frying pan skillet) over a high heat. Toast for 2 minutes until fragrant, then allow to cool slightly and transfer to a pestle and mortar. Grind to a powder along with the nutmeg and cinnamon and add to the rest of the stuffing ingredients. Mix everything thoroughly, then roll into 5cm (2in-) diameter balls and place onto a greased baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes until golden and fully cooked through.

4. Serve alongside a traditional roast chicken, duck, goose or turkey.

Cauliflower cheese, sage and truffle gratin

For a side dish that feels decadent and luxurious, look no further than this sage and truffle-infused take on the classic cauliflower cheese. Rich, creamy bechamel is paired with tender cauliflower and topped with a crispy sage and cheddar gratin, finished with a drizzle of fragrant truffle oil. This is comfort food at its most indulgent, perfect for elevating your festive table.

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients:

For the bechamel:

1L milk

1 dried bay leaves

2 cloves

1 star anise

5 black peppercorns

85g plain flour

85g butter

200g cheddar, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

For the sage and truffle gratin:

6g sage

30g panko

20g cheddar, grated

To assemble:

250g trimmed cauliflower

250g bechamel

30g sage gratin

Splash truffle oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Place milk, bay, cloves, anise and peppercorns to a simmer and remove from the heat.

2. Melt butter in a large flat pan. Add in flour. Cook over medium heat, whilst continuously stirring until the smell changes from raw to cooked biscuit.

3. Slowly add the warmed milk, one ladle at a time until all the milk is absorbed and the sauce is smooth. Bring to the boil to thicken and stir in cheese and salt and pepper.

4. Pass through a strainer to remove bay, anise and cloves.

5. Set aside for later.

6. Thinly slice the sage. Grate the cheese. Mix the sage, cheese and breadcrumbs together.

7. Steam the cauliflower until just cooked.

8. Mix the cauliflower and bechamel together and season with salt and pepper. Place into a baking dish. Sprinkle with sage gratin. You can keep the cauliflower at this stage for 3 days.

9. When ready to cook, place into a preheated 200C oven and bake for 20 mins (from cold) – until golden and warmed through. Sprinkle with truffle oil and serve.

Recipe from Melanie Brown, chef restaurateur at The Laundry, Brixton

Spanish cauliflower cheese from Brindisa

This isn’t your average cauliflower cheese. Where the traditional version relies on cheddar, this Spanish twist swaps in nutty Mahón and Galmesan for a richer, more complex flavour. A dusting of smoky paprika and a scattering of capers give it a bold, Mediterranean edge, making it a standout side dish that could easily steal the show from the turkey. Comforting, decadent and unexpectedly vibrant, it’s cauliflower cheese with a festive flair.

Recipe by: Monika Linton, Brindisa

A Spanish twist on a popular family classic.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4 as a side 2 as a main with salad and crusty bread

Ingredients:

500ml full fat milk

1 small onion

1 clove

Bay leaf

1 large or 2 small heads of cauliflower

2 tbsp Brindisa Arbequina extra virgin olive oil

60g butter

25g plain flour

100g Brindisa Mahón cheese, grated plus extra for topping

50g Brindisa Galmesan cheese, grated plus extra for topping

Nutmeg, grated

Salt and pepper

50g panko breadcrumbs

2 tsp Brindisa Mallorcan unsmoked mild paprika

2 tbsp Brindisa capers

Method:

1. Heat the milk with an onion studded with clove and the bay leaf and then leave to infuse for 15 mins.

2. Slice the cauliflower into 1 inch “steaks”. Lay out on a greaseproof paper-covered baking tray. Brush with olive oil and roast at 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6 for 20 mins, turning halfway and brushing the other side. They should have a nice touch of char.

3. Whilst they cook, melt the butter in a pan over a low to medium heat and then stir in the flour, stirring and cooking for a couple of minutes.

4. Remove the onion and bay leaf from the milk and gradually add to the butter and flour, whisking constantly until you have a smooth sauce. Then leave to simmer on the lowest heat for 5 mins until thickened, stirring from time to time.

5. Add the grated cheeses (reserving the extra for the topping), nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste.

6. Transfer the cauliflower to a roasting dish and pour over the cheese sauce. Top with the remaining grated cheese and breadcrumbs. Put back in the oven for 10 minutes until the cheese has browned/or put under the grill. Finally dust with the paprika and sprinkle over the capers.

Christmas red cabbage from Jamie Oliver

Celebrating one of the most affordable veg out there – the humble red cabbage – this is a really delicious, classic veg dish. Wonderful as it is hot, I also love it cold, almost like a salad, with meat and cheese, so embrace those leftovers.

Total time: 35 minutes

Serves: 8 to 10 as a side

Ingredients:

1 red cabbage (1kg)

4 rashers higher-welfare smoked streaky bacon

Olive oil

2 eating apples

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 heaped tsp fennel seeds

100g dried prunes

1 clementine

6 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Method:

1. Click away any tatty outer leaves from your cabbage, trim off the base, cut the cabbage into wedges, then finely slice it and put aside. Finely slice the bacon and place in a large casserole pan on a medium heat with 1 tablespoon of oil. Leave it to crisp up while you peel, core and dice the apples.

2. When the bacon is crispy, strip the rosemary leaves into the pan, stir for 1 minute, then use a slotted spoon to remove the bacon and rosemary to a plate, leaving the smoky bacon fat behind. Add the fennel seeds and diced apples to the pan, then tear in the prunes, removing any stones.

3. Stir and fry for 2 minutes, then finely grate in the clementine zest and squeeze in the juice. Add the vinegar, cabbage and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.

4. Cook with a lid ajar on a low heat for 20 to 25 minutes, or until cooked through and a pleasure to eat, stirring well every 5 minutes to help intensify and mix up the flavours. Serve sprinkled with the crispy bacon and rosemary leaves.

Get ahead: Make this the day before and simply reheat it in a pan – it’ll taste great, but if you do this I’d recommend stirring the bacon and rosemary through it rather than serving them on top as a garnish.

Recipe from ‘Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook’ (Penguin Random House Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited).