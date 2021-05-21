Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 Pro has leaked revealing a curved display, a triple-camera array, and a holepunch notch in the middle of the screen.

The renders of the search giant’s new phone come via reputable leaker OnLeaks who shared the images with Digit. The report suggests that Pixel 6 Pro, seemingly dropping the “XL” naming convention, will have an OLED screen in a 163.9 by 75.8 by 8.9mm body, and a new design.

This design includes a bumped, horizontal stripe across the middle of the phone’s back, which houses a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an as-yet unknown camera next to the flash as part of its three-lens setup – something that is unique to this device, as previous Google devices, which have only had a two-lens array until now.

The Pixel 6 Pro will also have dual stereo speakers with a top and bottom speaker unit, like previous Pixel phones, and supports wireless charging. It is also rumoured that the Pixel 6 range could have Google’s own chip inside, rumoured to be called “Whitechapel”.

Other reports suggest the Pixel 6 line will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor, a contrast to the Pixel 5 XL which had a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The Independent has reached out to Google for comment.

The Pixel 6 Pro will almost certainly be running Android 12, the updated operating system Google revealed at its I/O event.

The most obvious change to Android is the introduction of a new version of “Material Design”, where users will be able to choose their own colour palette that will activate across the whole system.

Maps results will also be more personalised, Chromebooks will be able to check in with a user’s phone, smartphones will turn into remotes for Android TVs, and new updates for Wear OS – the company’s smartwatch platform – were also announced.