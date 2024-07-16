Support truly

Celebrities have been quick to jump on social media and share their thoughts about Gareth Southgate stepping down as England manager following the Three Lions’ heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin last week.

Southgate announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the Football Association on Tuesday morning (16 July) with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe rumoured to be under consideration to become his successor.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England,” Southgate said.

“It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for a change and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

Former England captain David Beckham shared his admiration for Southgate on his Instagram story in wake of the news, writing: “Thank you, boss. You wasn’t just one of our most successful managers but you also did it with elegance.

“Congratulations Gareth to you and your staff.”

Football pundit Gary Lineker, who was critical of Southgate’s tactics during the tournament, also wished the former England manager well following his resignation on X/Twitter.

“Wishing Gareth Southgate all the very best in the future,” he wrote.

“He brought pride, respect and a togetherness to @England that we hadn’t seen for a long time. He was close, very close to footballing immortality and he always did the job with humility, decency and dignity. Thank you, Gareth.”

Meanwhile, broadcaster Piers Morgan who had previously stated Southgate “should resign” bluntly told his followers “UPDATE: Gareth’s gone,” before joking he should be appointed as the next England manager ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Britain’s newly appointed prime minister Keir Starmer also offered Southgate his thanks upon news of his departure. Gareth’s time as England manager will be remembered for bringing back the hope and belief the country had been crying out for so long,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

“I join with everyone today in saying thank you to both Gareth Southgate and his team for all they have achieved and for laying the foundations for future success.”

Prince William, who previously went viral for his theatrical reaction to England winning their Euro 2024 quarter-final match against Switzerland on penalties and attended the heartbreaking final in Berlin on Sunday, also thanked Southgate as an “England fan”.

“Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024,” he said. “Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny.

“And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved.”