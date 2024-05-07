Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gemma Collins has revealed her mother is currently in intensive care after she was rushed to hospital when she stopped breathing last week.

The TV personality was told to “prepare for the worst” when her mother, Joan Collins, fell ill. Adding that the experience had been “extremely tough”.

The 43-year-old posted the update on her Instagram stories as she told her 2.2 million followers, “I just want to be real with you.

“My mum’s really ill at the minute, she’s in intensive care. It’s been a hell of a time,” she continued.

Collins, who has consistently documented how close the pair are as mother and daughter, went on to share pictures of the two together as she captioned the posts with details of the terrifying ordeal.

“So last week I had the shock of my life when my mum stopped breathing, I called an ambulance and was told to prepare for the worst, and would I like to resuscitate her,” she wrote.

“It’s been extremely tough, but she is stable now and hopefully she will be much better soon. No day is promised so make every day count.”

She concluded her update as she added, “She is on the mend, thank God”.

The Only Way is Essex star had previously opened up about her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis last year when she appeared naked along with other celebrities in ITV’s The Full Monty to raise money for charity to support cancer awareness.

Gemma Collins fights back tears as she opens up on mother’s breast cancer diagnosis. ( The Full Monty/ITV )

Collins fought back tears as she admitted her mother had found it “too much” to be a part of the show.

“The thought of my mum, my best friend, having cancer blew my world apart. I am so lucky to sit here today and my mum’s breast cancer is in remission. I am doing this for my mum to show her what an absolute queen she was.”

The reality star shared the update with her Instagram followers ( Instagram/@gemmacollins )

The GC also took the opportunity to criticise the media for speculative coverage of the state of her relationship with her long-term partner and fiancé Rami Hawash.

“It’s business, and I’m all for a bit of business. But it really affects my partner. It’s not nice for him, he has to see the mags, I know it’s all BS and I’m obviously I’m really hardened to it because its my job and I’ve kind of got used to it”.

Hawash orchestrated a lavish proposal for the star in February. The businessman organised a seaplane to fly in hundreds of roses from Malé, the capital of the Maldives where the two were on holiday and her favourite movie, The House of Gucci, was played on the beach.