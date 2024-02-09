George Osborne’s wife Thea Rogers gives birth to third child: ‘Absolute miracle’

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

George Osborne and his wife Thea Rogers have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Pax who was born earlier this week.

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer told listeners of his podcast Political Currency, which he hosts with fellow politician Ed Balls.

“We’ve had a baby – or Thea’s had a baby – baby Pax, a little boy. He’s doing really well, Mum’s doing really well,” he said, adding that the baby had been born on Tuesday (6 February).

“I’ve just come from the hospital. I’ve had special dispensation to come and do the podcast because baby Pax is already following us, he’s hit follow on his podcast app,” Osborne joked.

Meanwhile, Balls revealed his partner Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had a rule that she would change no nappies within the first month of the birth of their baby. Osborne said Thea did not apply that rule but there was “lots of nappy changing”.

The ex-Tory politician gushed about the miracle of childbirth, and said: “I tell you what when you look into his eyes, this little baby, you are just reminded what an absolute miracle it is that these little babies are born.

The ex-politician turned podcaster welcomes his third child with second wife Thea (REUTERS)

“I wonder what the world’s going to be like that he hopefully spends the next century or so living in it.”

He faced criticism following his attendance at the Covid inquiry last year as he said that austerity had a “positive effect” on the UK’s ability to withstand the pandemic.

Following his break from politics he has gone on to be employed in a series of lucrative roles alongside his podcasting including being hired to lead a £2.4 billion investment management firm last year.

Osborne shares three children with his wife including a two-year-old and one-year-old alongside their newborn. The pair wed in a ceremony last year attended by politicians David Cameron and Matt Hancock, alongside journalists including Emily Maitlis.

Osborne and Rogers wed in a star-studded ceremony last year (PA)

The wedding, which was held in the Somerset town of Bruton, was briefly disrupted as a Just Stop Oil protestor threw orange confetti on the newlyweds.

The couple had reported concerns about “malicious emails” which were being investigated just days before the event.

The podcaster also shares two children with a previous wife, author Frances Howell, whom he divorced in 2019.