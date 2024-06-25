Gigi Hadid gifts Taylor Swift custom cat ring with sweet nod to Travis Kelce

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Gigi Hadid has gifted her close friend Taylor Swift a custom ring with a sweet nod to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Cece Jewellery, the London-based jeweler, shared a post on Instagram on June 24 to reveal the special ring that Hadid ordered the “Anti-Hero” singer. The custom, gold ring features special references to Swift’s life, including her music, boyfriend, Kelce, and cat – who she even posed with for her 2023 cover with Time, where she was named the publication’s “Person of the Year.”

“What an absolute honor it was to create something special for Taylor Swift!!!!!!!” the caption of Cece Jewellery’s post reads. “Gifted to her by her best friend, this piece features her famous cat, Benjamin Button, encircled by a lustrous pearl border with flaming hearts on either side. It includes her favorite number, 13, on one side and Travis Kelce’s jersey number 87 on the other.”

The company described how the jewelry – which featured the number 13 and 87 inside each heart on the ring – was made as something meaningful for Swift.

“This ring is designed to keep her favorite things close. It’s been amazing seeing her shine on the London stage, and we are keeping our eyes peeled to hopefully see her wearing it soon,” the jeweler added.

open image in gallery Custom ring by Cece Jewellery for Taylor Swift ( Cece Jewellery / Instagram )

In addition to the white pearls around the front of the ring, the inside had a special engraving, “TTPD,” which represents the name of Swift’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Hadid also expressed her gratitude for the ring, writing: “It’s perfect…thank u x.”

Although the price of Swift’s new ring isn’t specified, Cece Jewellery often sells rings and necklaces for a hefty cost, with each product ranging from $2,000 to nearly $9,000. For example, the heartbreaker ring – that has a flaming heart with a swords through it – is retailing for $8, 862.

The supermodel’s present for Swift came after the singer’s three shows at Wembley Stadium in London, which included a star-studded guest list. Some of the famous faces in the VIP tent included Paul McCartney, Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Sophie Turner, Greta Gerwig, and even Prince William and his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Unsurprisingly, Kelce was at all of the London shows over the weekend and he made a surprise onstage appearance during his girlfriend’s concert on June 23. During the show, he posed as one of her backup dancers – as he wore a tuxedo and top hat – to carry her across the stage before she performed “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart”.

The performative transition into the song featured funny moments of the couple, with Kelce hilariously using a fan and makeup brush on himself, as Swift changed outfits. After he danced and moved his arms forward to introduce his girlfriend, he then used the makeup brush on her face, as she sighed at him. One of the backup dancers then pushed Swift toward the front of the stage, prompting Kelce to smile and wave at her while she walked away.

The next day, the “Fortnight” singer posted about the moment on Instagram, giving her beau an adorable shoutout in the caption. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote. “Never going to forget these shows.”

The carousel of photos started with a snap of Kelce performing with her, while a later photo showed him carrying her bridal style to the center of the stage. Swift ended her post with a video – captured from the crowd – of her boyfriend’s performance.

Kelce’s Eras tour debut also came one day after Swift made their relationship Instagram official, with a selfie of the pair that included Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” her caption reads, as the three British royals attended her concert on the Prince of Wales’ 42nd birthday.