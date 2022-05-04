Glenn Close has opened up about her friendship with Pete Davidson and how she was “dying” to see him and meet his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, at this year’s Met Gala.

The 75-year-old actor discussed the fashion extravaganza during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, acknowledging how she had the opportunity to hang out with many friends Monday evening.

She noted that she not only got to “dance with Amy Schumer,” but she also sat next to some very famous faces while eating dinner.

“I went into dinner and Questlove’s at my table,” she explained. “And Jon Batiste, and the man who runs Condé Nast, and Adrien Brody. And it was just a room full of very interesting people.”

However, according to the Fatal Attraction star, she didn’t get a chance to “mingle around” with everyone, specifically Davidson and Kardashian, like she had wanted.

“I was dying to find Pete Davidson, who’s my friend, and meet Kim,” Close admitted.

Regarding her and Davidson’s friendship, Close recalled how she first met the Saturday Night Live comedian in January 2021, when they had a conversation for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series about their careers.

Close said that, while she was surprised to get a call about Davidson wanting her to interview him, they had the “best time” talking during Variety’s series and have remained friends ever since.

“They said that Pete Davidson wanted me to interview him, and I said: ‘What?!’” she recalled. “And we ended up doing this, as everyone was doing, Zoom video together, and we had the best time. And we stayed friends.”

Close went on to express that there were many things that she “loves” about the 28-year-old comedian and said she has continued to enjoy spending time with him.

“There are things about Pete that I really love and you know, he’s great to be around,” the 101 Dalmatians star continued. “I so respect the way he talks about what he’s going through, as just that alone I’m sure helps millions of people.”

“He’s lovely,” she added. “He has a lovely spirit.”

At the Met Gala this year, the Oscar nominee wore an all-pink outfit by Valentino, which consisted of pink pants, shirt, and an embroidered cape.

Her friend, Davidson, arrived on the red carpet in a black and white tuxedo by Dior. Alongside him, his girlfriend wore a sheer glittering floor-length dress previously worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she sang Happy Birthday to then-president John F Kennedy.