Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Australia’s Channel Nine’s Today show accidentally shared red carpet footage of this year’s Grammy Awards of a behind-the-scenes moments.

On Monday morning, a livestream from the Los Angeles-based awards show was shared on Today. The stream, shared by the Daily Mail, featured some stars walking on the red carpet at the Crypto.com arena while the Australian program’s co-hosts, Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo, discussed the show and its attendees.

As the TV hosts talked over the stream, they noted that Beyoncé had yet to arrive before the footage panned over to an assistant on the red carpet.

The woman was seen holding a card that read the name “Bill Anderson,” as she stood next to the musician while he was posing for the camera. Another part of Today’s broadcast, shared by Daily Mail, also showed the assistant holding up a sign that read “Madison Cunningham.” Cunningham notably won the award for “Best Folk Ablum.”

As noted by the Daily Mail, the live stream of the assistant was likely shared by accident and not supposed to be featured in Today’s segment on the awards show.

The publication also noted that these shots of the cue cards aren’t typically documented during the televised livestreams of the Grammy’s.

This evening’s main event, hosted by Trevor Noah, saw many big name stars make history. Beyoncé became the most awarded artist in history, racking up a whopping 32 Grammy statues. Harry Styles took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House and Adele won Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Easy On Me”.

Viola Davis also became the third Black woman in history to achieve EGOT status after she won a Grammy for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir Finding Me.

Follow here for live updates for the 2023 Grammys.