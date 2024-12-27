Grimes clarifies that she wasn’t ‘dumped’ by ex Elon Musk: ‘No regrets’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Grimes clarified that Elon Musk didn’t “dump” her, instead saying she instigated the split with the father of her three children.

The 36-year-old musician made the remarks on X/Twitter on Thursday (December 26), as she responded to a tweet directed at her from Azealia Banks. The rapper referred to her infamous 2018 feud with Grimes and reshared a meme of the pair, as their faces edited into the faces of Wicked characters Glinda and Elphaba, who went from enemies to best friends.

Banks went on to accuse Grimes of allegedly “trying to paint [her] like the villain and act like [she’s] above her.” She also claimed that Grimes reignited the feud after she got “dumped” and “cheated on” by Musk.

“U can really quit mentioning me. I know you wish you could be my bestie but b****.... it’s f****ing boring as hell,” Banks added.

However, Grimes didn’t hesitate to hit back, claiming she wasn’t offended by the edited meme of them. She also clarified how her relationship with the Tesla founder ultimately came to an end.

“It’s just a funny joke bro. not trying to paint u as a villain,” she tweeted. “I didn’t ‘get dumped.’ I bounced. My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I’m in love. No regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be. Ur insanely talented. Even after all this, I want u to win. God bless M’lady.”

Musk and Grimes first met in 2018 after he sent her a message on social media. In September 2021, Musk revealed to Page Six that they had “semi-separated” due to conflicting schedules and locations.

Two months later, the pair welcomed a daughter, Exa – who was given the nickname Y – via surrogate. Along with Exa, the former couple have a four-year-old son, X AE A-XII, who is nicknamed X. The tech giant also secretly welcomed a third child with Grimes, named Techno Mechanicus in September 2023.

Grimes told Vanity Fair in March 2022 that she and Musk had a fluid partnership. When the interview came out, she went to X to confirm their split split. She explained that while she and Musk had broken up since welcoming their daughter, “he’s my best friend and the love of my life.”

In September 2023, the SpaceX boss filed a custody lawsuit against the “Oblivion” singer. The same month Grimes filed a countersuit against the billionaire in a San Francisco court.

According to Business Insider, the pair met in court in August 2023, and the two parties’ legal representation met at least one more time in court in Texas before the case was resolved. The case was sealed to the public in December 2023. The judge agreed to close the courtroom to the press and public minutes after a hearing began.

Grimes first confirmed her split from Elon Musk in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Last month, Grimes took to X to reflect on being “locked in battle” with Musk over her rights as a mother. She also claimed that her social media posts had been used against her.

“Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mother’s rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn’t see one of my babies for 5 months,” she wrote. “And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

In another post, Grimes said that she was “going bankrupt” from the lawsuit and the thought of losing her children was “not conducive to creative thoughts.”