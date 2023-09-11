Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Grimes has squashed her supposed feud with Shivon Zilis after claiming the Neuralink executive had her blocked on the Elon Musk-owned X platform.

The Canadian musician, 35, took to X, previously known as Twitter, on 10 September where she said she wanted to “de-escalate the narrative” surrounding her relationship with Zilis, who secretly welcomed twins with the Tesla CEO in November 2021 - just weeks before Grimes welcomed her second child with Musk, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate.

“I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue,” Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, posted on X. “This wasn’t her fault, plz [sic] don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”

The “Genesis” singer - who has secretly welcomed a third child with Musk - previously called out the mother of two on X when author Walter Issacson shared a photo of Musk with Zilis and their twins - Strider and Azure - on 6 September.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz [sic] respond to my lawyer,” she wrote in a since-deleted post shared by the Daily Mail. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Issacson reportedly wrote in his forthcoming biography that Grimes was initially “outraged” to learn about Musk’s children with Zilis at the same time as the public, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, the “Oblivion” singer has said she “apologises for responding” to Issacson’s post with a “very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me”.

“Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation,” she continued. “Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids.”

In response to reports that she and Musk recently welcomed their third child together, a son named Techno Mechanius, Grimes shared: “I wish I could show u [sic] how cute little Techno is but my priority rn [right now] is keeping my babies out of the public eye. Plz [sic] respect that at this time.”

The 37-year-old Neuralink executive thanked Grimes for “taking the time to really connect and understand” her in a follow-up post. “At the end of the day it all ended up for the best!” Zilis wrote back. “Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“You’re a total bada** and I respect you very much as well,” she added. “I can’t wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!”

Musk has 10 children with three different women. Earlier this week, it was revealed that he and Grimes had welcomed a third child, who goes by Tau. Isaacson confirmed the couple had another child in his biography Elon Musk, which is due to be released on 12 September. Their first child - a boy named X Æ A-Xii, or X - was born in May 2020. They welcomed a girl - Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, nicknamed Y - via surrogate in December 2021.

Last year, it was revealed that the SpaceX founder had secretly fathered twins with Zilis in November 2021, via in vitro fertilisation, according to court documents obtained by Insider. The children were born weeks before the billionaire welcomed his second child via surrogate with Grimes. However, Zilis reportedly told her colleagues at the time that she was not involved romantically with Musk, according to Reuters.

Musk shares five other children with his former spouse, Canadian author Justine Wilson. The former couple were married in 2000. Two years later, they welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) when he was 10 weeks old. They went on to have a set of twins - Griffin and Vivian Musk - in 2004 and triplets - Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk - in 2006. The former couple divorced in 2008.

He and Grimes began their romance in 2018, and shortly after debuted their relationship on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet. In September 2021, Musk revealed to Page Six that he and Grimes were “semi-separated” due to conflicting schedules and locations. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he said.

Despite welcoming their second child together just two months later, the electro pop singer explained in an April 2022 Vanity Fair profile that she and Musk have a fluid, inexplicable partnership. Grimes clarified later on that the two have broken up since welcoming their daughter, but “he’s my best friend and the love of my life,” she said at the time.