Gwen Stefani reveals she and Blake Shelton decorated their home with tabloid covers

Gwen Stefani has opened up about one of the unique style choices she and husband Blake Shelton made while decorating their new home.

The “Rich Girl” singer, 53, discussed the couple’s unexpected home decor during an interview with WSJ Magazine, after she was asked whether she and Shelton have a framed copy of his People’s Sexiest Man Alive cover in their home.

According to Stefani, although the couple does not have a copy of the magazine cover declaring Shelton the 2017 winner of the title, they do have an entire bathroom decorated with tabloid covers.

“We don’t. That’s a good idea,” Stefani said, before revealing that some magazines have made it onto their walls. “You know what we do have? When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper.

“You go in there and you’re like: ‘Oh, my God.’ It’s pretty funny.”

According to Stefani, she and Shelton, who married in 2021 after meeting while working as coaches on The Voice, have also enjoyed bringing their personal touches to the land that surrounds their new home.

“We can come together on that, because I love flowers so much and he has so much land out there. We’ll do fields of things,” Stefani said. “We’re just sitting there waiting for it to rain.”

The couple reportedly built their new home, where they live with Stefani’s three sons, on Shelton’s 1,300-plus-acre ranch near Tishomingo, Oklahoma, according to Architectural Digest, which notes that Shelton and Stefani are also said to have hosted their wedding festivities at the estate.

In the interview, Stefani also opened up about the family’s plans for the holidays, with the singer revealing that Shelton “likes to make new traditions every year”.

According to Stefani, one such tradition is the creation of a timpano dome. “We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it’s kind of like a lasagna within a pizza,” she explained. “We’ve been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie. You can put anything in it.”

Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice in 2014. They became engaged in October 2020.