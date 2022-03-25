Gwen Stefani apologises to Blake Shelton for forgetting to wear her wedding ring

Gwen Stefani issued a public apology to husband Blake Shelton when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live without her wedding ring.

During the 24 March appearance, Kimmel explained that the last time the two saw each other was before her marriage to country music star Blake Shelton. When Stefani went to show off her ring finger to the audience, she realised that the wedding band was missing from her hand.

“I forgot to wear my ring,” the 52-year-old singer said. “It’s like the first time! I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is.’ And then, hello, empty finger.”

“I’m so embarrassed,” Stefani added. “I’m sorry, Blakey. I love my husband and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, so here we are.”

Stefani and Shelton, 45, first met while working on The Voice together in 2014. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2015, and officially tied the knot this past July during a weekend wedding celebration in Oklahoma. Stefani is also a mother to three children — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7 — who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The country singer recently opened up about life as a stepfather to Stefani’s children. While speaking on The Ride with Kimo & Heather, the “Minimum Wage” singer said that while he takes his job as a father quite seriously, he also has fun with it.

“I take it very serious, but I also have a blast with it,” he said.

“I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing,” he added. “I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Stefani also shared intimate details about her wedding vows with Shelton during Thursday’s live television appearance. The “Hollaback Girl” singer revealed that instead of performing his vows, Shelton wrote his wife a song, titled “We Can Reach the Stars”. The song was later released as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of Shelton’s May 2021 album, “Body Language”.

“A lot of people actually don’t know we’re married,” Stefani said, to which Kimmel jokingly replied that it’s maybe because she never wears her wedding ring.