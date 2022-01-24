Country singer Blake Shelton has revealed a rare story about his life as a stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s three kids: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, seven.

While speaking to Sounds Like Nashville, Shelton went into detail about his first Thanksgiving with Stefani as husband and wife.

Prior to the holiday, Shelton was in the midst of working on The Voice and did a performance at the CMA Awards. However, outside of work, his family was already making plans for their Thanksgiving dinner, which included a request from Stefani’s kids for a bacon-wrapped turkey.

“It’s happening,” Shelton said about this dish. “There’s no talking them out of it, based on the picture that they saw, which was the greatest picture you’ve ever seen.”

Stefani, 52, and Shelton, 45, first met while working on The Voice together in 2014. In November 2015, the TV hosts publicly confirmed their relationship. They officially tied the knot this past July.

While speaking on The Ride with Kimo & Heather, the “Minimum Wage” singer said that while he takes his job as a father quite seriously, he also has fun with it.

"I take it very serious, but I also have a blast with it,” he said.

"I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing,” he added. “I can’t imagine my life without these kids now."

Shelton also expressed that he grew up with a stepdad himself who was a great role model.

"I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him,” he said. “I love my stepfather and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.”

Shelton has still had his fair share of challenges as a parent to three kids. During a July 2020 interview onTODAY, Shelton was asked about an Instagram post that Stefani had shared for father’s day.

“Happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!!” she wrote in the caption. “#weloveyou!”

Discussing this tribute, Shelton noted that becoming a father was a little “scary” for him.

“That’s a scary moment for me because for one thing, for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy,” he explained.

“But then you do have to consider after a while they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that, ​​which is new to me,” he added.